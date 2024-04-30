GLO30 Starts the Year Strong with 60% Growth

Subscription-based Skincare Franchise to Bring Locations to Ohio, Virginia, Texas, Washington, and Missouri

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO30 – the nation's fastest-growing subscription-based skincare studio – started the year off at record speed with 60% growth. The brand announced the signing of six franchise agreements that will bring twenty-nine locations to five states – growing the brand's total units to 77 in development across 11 states.

The six signed agreements will bring five locations to Columbus, OH, one to Old Town Alexandria, VA; six to Houston, TX; five to Western Washington; five to Cincinnati/Dayton, OH; and seven to St. Louis/Charles County, MO.

"As we announce the remarkable growth of GLO30 in Q1, I am humbled by the extraordinary entrepreneurs who have chosen to partner with us in this exciting journey," said Dr. Arleen Lamba, founder of GLO30. "The agreements to bring twenty-nine locations to five states is a testament to the vision, potential, and strength of our concept. Their confidence in GLO30 fuels our determination to continue delivering unparalleled value and innovation in every aspect of our business."

GLO30's impressive Q1 growth showcases a diverse group of entrepreneurs joining the brand. In addition to notable restaurant entrepreneurs who signed agreements in 2023, individuals from established brands like Primrose Schools and Great Clips, tech giant Microsoft, and even former longtime members are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to be part of the GLO30 community. This surge in interest from such varied backgrounds underscores the widespread appeal of GLO30's model.

"My extensive background in both the beauty and franchising industries has equipped me with the ability to identify exceptional business opportunities, and GLO30 is no exception," said Wil Young, owner of GLO30 Columbus. "GLO30's innovative approach and proven potential for growth reaffirmed my confidence in the brand, which is why I decided to bring five locations to Columbus. I am thrilled to expand the brand's footprint and bring the transformative beauty experience to my community."

In 2012, GLO30 revolutionized the skincare services industry by introducing the monthly subscription-based membership model, setting new standards for treatment affordability and accessibility. Their groundbreaking innovation has extended to GLOria, the industry's first proprietary AI tool. GLOria customizes treatments, offers real-time product recommendations, and guides members to achieve the coveted "GLO Zone" of skin health. Bridging the gap between facial bars and med spas, GLO30 provides hyper focused and highly personalized treatments to members across the country.

GLO30 is targeting the top 50 MSAs in North America for franchise growth with an emphasis on areas with high foot traffic and a thriving community. With a model that can thrive in urban, suburban, corporate, and tourist areas, GLO30 is designed to be as adaptable and efficient as possible to scale across the country.

To see why GLO30 will reach 1,000 units in 10 years, prospective franchisees can visit fransmart.com/glo30.

About GLO30:

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and propriety technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates four corporate locations, and is set to open the Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, VA in summer 2023. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com.

About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

