GLOB INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Globant S.A. (GLOB) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 23, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Globant To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Globant between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Globant S.A. ("Globant" or the "Company") (NYSE: GLOB) and reminds investors of the June 23, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about Globant's Latin American operations, including concealing the true state of the Company's Latin American business. When the market learned the truth over the course of 2025, Globant's stock suffered a steep decline.

On August 14, 2025, Globant fully disclosed the true extent of its failures in Latin America. Reporting mixed Q2 2025 results, Globant announced that it had reduced its headcount by 2% in Q2, or about 1,000 employees, and taken a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

On this news, Globant's stock price dropped from a closing price of $78.12 per share on August 14, 2025, to a closing price of $66.46 per share on August 15, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Globant's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Globant S.A. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GLOB or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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