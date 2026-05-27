GLOB Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Globant S.A. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Globant Promised Investors a $1 Billion Latin American Growth Engine — Instead, Revenue Contracted 9%, Headcount Fell by 1,000, and Shareholders Lost Over $143 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Globant S.A.'s (NYSE: GLOB) promises to investors and the reality that emerged across three corrective disclosures. Shareholders who purchased GLOB securities between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and suffered losses may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GLOB shares fell from $210.17 to $66.46 over the class period, a decline of over 68%, as the gap between Globant's Latin American projections and actual performance widened quarter after quarter.

The Promise

Throughout 2024, Globant described Latin America as its most strategically important growth region. The company projected 11% IT sector growth in the region, called itself the "employer of choice," and said demand was "very, very high." Management told investors the company was continuing to hire in many countries and was making "significant investments in Mexico and Brazil," the two largest economies responsible for 38% of the company's regional revenue. A $1 billion strategic pivot was framed as an enormous opportunity.

The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind these projections, Globant faced declining client demand, project cancellations, and a troubled integration of its Iteris acquisition in Brazil. The company had frozen employee wages in Mexico and Argentina despite double-digit inflation, effectively cutting real compensation and fueling workforce unrest. Rather than expanding headcount, the company was quietly reducing team members on projects and losing clients.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Promised: "Sequential growth" in headcount and Latin American expansion throughout 2024

"Sequential growth" in headcount and Latin American expansion throughout 2024 Actual: Headcount declined "for a number of quarters" before the company disclosed a 2% reduction (approximately 1,000 employees) in Q2 2025

Headcount declined "for a number of quarters" before the company disclosed a 2% reduction (approximately 1,000 employees) in Q2 2025 Promised: Latin American IT demand was "very, very high" with the company "continuing hiring"

Latin American IT demand was "very, very high" with the company "continuing hiring" Actual: Latin American revenue fell 1.3% in Q4 2024, then plunged 9% year-over-year in Q1 2025

Latin American revenue fell 1.3% in Q4 2024, then plunged 9% year-over-year in Q1 2025 Promised: Brazil operations were growing through the Iteris acquisition, with the team "almost doubled"

Brazil operations were growing through the Iteris acquisition, with the team "almost doubled" Actual: The Iteris integration failed — clients left due to high hourly rates and degraded service quality

The Iteris integration failed — clients left due to high hourly rates and degraded service quality Promised: Argentina was "getting more stable"

Argentina was "getting more stable" Actual: Wages were frozen since late 2023; the Computer Trade Association formally petitioned for urgent salary relief and received no response

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims Globant and certain officers made materially false statements about the health of Latin American operations while concealing wage freezes, client defections, and operational deterioration. When reality surfaced across three disclosures in February, May, and August 2025, GLOB shares lost $143.71 per share in cumulative value. The company ultimately recorded a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between Globant's stated Latin American ambitions and its concealed operational reality raises serious questions about whether investors received the transparency they deserved." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your shareholder rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 23, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GLOB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success and strength of its $1 billion Latin American expansion, including claims about growing demand, headcount additions, and regional revenue prospects, while concealing declining client demand, wage freezes, and operational failures. When the true state was revealed across three corrective disclosures in 2025, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did GLOB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 68%, from $210.17 to $66.46 per share across three corrective disclosures in February, May, and August 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP