Global $1543.34 Billion Community and Individual Services Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - Major Players are Unicef; CARE; Medecins Sans Frontieres; World Food Programme and Feeding America

The global community and individual services market is expected to grow from $1014.8 billion in 2020 to $1135.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Global Community and Individual Services Market Report 2021 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global community and individual services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the community and individual services market include Unicef; CARE International; Medecins Sans Frontieres; World Food Programme and Feeding America.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1543.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global community and individual services market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global community and individual services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global community and individual services market.



Community and individual services providers are increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population.

For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US.

Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes. To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money for the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdtar3

