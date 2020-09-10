Global & China Smart Meter Market Outlook 2020-2026: Focus on Smart Electric, Water, Gas & Heat Meters with Profiles of 6 Global and 17 Chinese Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Meter Industry Report, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights

Instrument and meter industry ( China and global markets)

and global markets) China smart meter industry (development environment, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, etc.)

smart meter industry (development environment, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, etc.) China smart meter industry segments (smart electric meter, smart water meter, smart gas meter and smart heat meter)

smart meter industry segments (smart electric meter, smart water meter, smart gas meter and smart heat meter) 6 global and 17 smart meter companies

In 2019, instrument and meter companies (each with annual revenue over RMB20 million) in China collectively registered RMB724.26 billion in revenue and RMB70.04 billion in net income, up by 5.5% and 5.9% on an annualized basis, separately and the output value of the industry totaled RMB1,102.7 billion.



Favorable policies and robust demand contribute to the fast growing smart meter industry in China. In 2019, China shipped 210.6 million smart meters, 6.4% more than that in the previous year. Chinese smart meter market was worth RMB34.28 billion in 2019.



The growing number of households, the flourishing development of internet of things, and the differential pricing policy will give a big boost to China's smart meter industry which is expected to be valued at RMB58.43 billion in 2026.



In current stage, smart electric meters boast a relatively high penetration in China, sharing more than 50% of the market. By one estimate, in the upcoming several years, the higher market shares of smart gas meters and smart water meters will come with their wider use, while that of smart electric meters will be on the decline.



Smart electric meter: in 2019, the smart electric meter market in China was worth RMB18.5 billion, with shipments and installations reaching 141.7 million and 94.5 million units, respectively, among which single-phase meters dominated with market share of 86.7%. Currently, typical smart electric meter manufacturers in China include Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd., Hexing Electrical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd. and Jilin Jinguan Electric Co., Ltd.. In 2019, XJ Group Corporation which commanded 7.2% of the market, ranked first in State Grid's biddings for smart electric meters.



Smart water meter: in 2019, the smart water meter market in China was valued at RMB RMB6,147 million, with shipments and penetration reaching 27.105 million units and 32.7%, separately. At present, smart water meter manufacturers in China are led by Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd., Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd., Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd., among which Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. as the bellwether occupied 7.3% of the market in 2018 and registered revenue of RMB405.7 million from smart water meters.



Smart gas meter: in 2019, the smart gas meter market in China was worth RMB7.62 billion, with shipments and penetration reaching 38.1 million units and 65.4%, separately. Leading producers of smart gas meter are comprised of Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Viewshine Intelligent Meter Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Innover Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Qianjia Technology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.. Among them, Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd. commanded 14.4% of the market in 2018 when its smart gas meter revenue was RMB960.22 million.



Smart heat meter: China's sales of smart heat meters reached 3.65 million units in 2019, and will sustain CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2026. Main players are Weihai Ploumeter Co., Ltd., Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd., Meter Instruments Co., Ltd. and Suntront Technology Co., Ltd., to name a few. In 2019, Weihai Ploumeter Co., Ltd. would rank first with market share of 15.7%, followed by Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd. 14.1%.



Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Characteristics

1.3 Business Model

1.4 Technical Roadmap



2 Instrument & Meter Industry

2.1 Global

2.2 China

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure



3 Smart Meter Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Push

3.1.2 Popularization of IoT

3.2 Market Situation

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Market Structure

3.2.3 Competitive Pattern

3.3 Prospects

3.3.1 The Growing Number of Households Spurs Demand for Smart Meters

3.3.2 IoT Development Helps Smart Meter Industry

3.3.3 Differential Pricing Boosts Smart Meter Industry



4 Smart Electric Meter Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global

4.2.1 Development Environment

4.2.2 Market Size

4.2.3 Progress and Plans by Country

4.3 China

4.3.1 Development History

4.3.2 Industrial Policy

4.3.3 Market Size

4.3.4 Market Structure

4.3.5 Competitive Landscape

4.3.6 Import & Export

4.3.7 Development Trend

4.3.8 5G Development Provides Ample Space for Growth

4.4 Smart Electric Meter Market of State Grid

4.4.1 Tender Scale

4.4.2 Tender Structure

4.4.3 Tender Market Segments



5 Smart Water Meter Industry

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Brief Introduction

5.1.2 Industrial Barriers

5.2 Global

5.2.1 Market Size

5.2.2 Market Pattern

5.3 China

5.3.1 Development Environment

5.3.2 Market Size

5.3.3 Competitive Landscape

5.3.4 Prospects



6 Smart Gas Meter Industry

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global

6.2.1 Market Size

6.2.2 Competition

6.3 China

6.3.1 Industrial Policy

6.3.2 Market Size

6.3.3 Competitive Landscape

6.3.4 Prospects



7 Heat Meter Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global

7.2.1 Development History

7.2.2 Market Size

7.2.3 Market Structure

7.3 China

7.3.1 Policies

7.3.2 Market Size

7.3.3 Competitive Landscape

7.3.4 Prospects



8 Foreign Smart Meter Manufacturers

8.1 Itron

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Smart Meter Business

8.1.4 Itron Metering Systems (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

8.2 Xylem

8.3 Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

8.4 Landis+Gyr

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Zenner

8.5.2 Elster



9 Key Smart Meter Manufacturers in China

9.1 Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co. Ltd.

9.1.1 Profile

9.1.2 Operation

9.1.3 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.1.4 Smart Meter Business

9.2 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd.

9.3 Wasion Group Holdings Limited

9.4 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co. Ltd.

9.5 Hexing Group

9.6 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.

9.7 Ningbo Water Meter Co. Ltd.

9.8 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co. Ltd.

9.9 Hangzhou Innover Technology Co. Ltd.

9.10 Goldcard Smart Group Co. Ltd.

9.11 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co. Ltd.

9.12 Suntront Technology Co. Ltd.

9.13 Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co. Ltd.

9.14 Weihai Ploumeter Inc.

9.15 Meter Instruments Co. Ltd.

9.16 Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co. Ltd.

9.17 Zhejiang Viewshine Intelligent Meter Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tkder

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

