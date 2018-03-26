Global Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation Market 2018-2024 & Industry Guide with Contact Details of 50+ Companies

Cornering an estimated share of 45.1% equating to US$3.9 billion in 2017, the global value market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is the largest for Residential Construction applications, which is projected to reach US$5.1 billion by 2024 to reflect the fastest CAGR of 3.9% between the two years while Commercial & Industrial Construction is likely to register the second fastest growth during the same period.

Major factors driving demand for glass wool (or fiberglass) insulation include recovery in building construction activity, stringent building codes and an enhanced requirement for energy efficiency in developed regions; robust growth in building construction activity globally and the growth in industrial output in developing world. The Chinese construction industry is anticipated to register marginal growth up to 2030, while the United States is expected to outpace China over the coming decade-and-a-half, with a forecast 5% annually. By 2021, India is likely to emerge as the world's third largest construction market after overtaking Japan.



Fiberglass Gains Enhanced Demand due to Green Concerns

China's Construction Industry in an Energy Conserving Quagmire; Focus on Insulation

Construction Industry in an Energy Conserving Quagmire; Focus on Insulation Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for major application areas of Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation including:

Residential Construction

Commercial & Industrial Construction

Industrial & HVAC Applications

Appliances & Other

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 The market outlook

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation

1.2.1.1 Glass Wool (or Fiberglass) Insulation

1.2.1.1.1 Types of Glass Wool Insulation Products

1.2.2 Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas

1.2.2.1 Residential Construction

1.2.2.2 Commercial and Industrial Construction

1.2.2.3 Industrial and HVAC Applications

1.2.2.4 Appliances and Others

1.2.3 Other Competing Insulation Materials



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Fiberglass Gains Enhanced Demand due to Green Concerns

2.2 China's Construction Industry in an Energy Conserving Quagmire; Focus on Insulation



3. Key Global Players

Alghanim Industries ( Kuwait )

) CSR Bradford Insulation ( Australia )

) Johns Manville Corporation ( United States )

) Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. ( Belgium )

) Owens Corning ( United States )

) Saint Gobain S.A. ( France )

) URSA Insulation, S.A. ( Spain )

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Saint-Gobain Invests in New Glass Wool Plant in France

Hankuk Haniso is Now Saint-Gobain ISOVER Korea Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Inks Joint-Venture Deal with Alghanim Industries in Middle East

TechnoNICOL Doubles Glass Wool Production at Superglass Manufacturing Plant

Saint-Gobain ISOVER Restarts Glass Wool Production Line at Romania Plant

Saint-Gobain Acquires Norwegian Glass Wool Producer Glava AS

Knauf Insulation Inaugurates New Global Headquarters and Restarts a Plant in Vise, Belgium

Xella International GmbH Acquires URSA

Knauf Introduces New EcoBatt Integrated Roof Deck Insulation

Knauf Insulation Announces Production Expansion in Europe and North America

and Huttig Inks Distribution Deal with Knauf Insulation in USA

URSA Factory in Belgium Obtains ISO 14001 Certification

Obtains ISO 14001 Certification Owens Corning's Pure Safety Insulation Products are Now Asthma and Allergy Friendly

Knauf Insulation Introduces Inner-Safe Concealed Space Batt Glass Wool Insulation

New JetSpray Thermal Insulation System from Knauf Insulation

Russia Based TechnoNICOL Acquires Scotland Based Superglass Insulation Limited

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Certified by Dubai Civil Defence

CertainTeed Insulation Introduces INSULSAFE XC Fiberglass Blowing Insulation

Owens Corning Introduces ASJ Max FIBERGLAS Commercial Pipe Insulation

Knauf Insulation Launches Atmosphere Air Handling Solution

Johns Manville Launches Spider Plus Blow-In Insulation

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Residential Construction

5.1.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction

5.1.1.3 Industrial & HVAC Applications

5.1.1.4 Appliances & Other



Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

Regional Market Overview



1. NORTH AMERICA

1.1 North American Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

1.2 North American Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

1.3 Major Market Players

CertainTeed Corporation ( United States )

) Fibertec, Inc. ( United States )

) Fibertek Insulation LLC ( United States )

) Johns Manville Corporation ( United States )

) Knauf Insulation ( United States )

) Owens Corning ( United States )

) Quietflex Manufacturing Company L.P. ( United States )

) Superior Fibers, LLC ( United States )

) UPF Corporation ( United States )

2. EUROPE

2.1 European Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

2.2 European Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

2.3 Major Market Players

Eurofibre SPA ( Italy )

) Glava AS ( Norway )

) HKO Isolier- Und Textiltechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. ( Belgium )

) Sager AG ( Switzerland )

) Saint Gobain S.A. ( France )

) Superglass Insulation Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Union Lesn Brna, AS ( Czech Republic )

) URSA Insulation, S.A. ( Spain )

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

3.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

3.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

3.3 Major Market Players

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Central Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) China IKING Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) CSR Bradford Insulation ( Australia )

) Fletcher Insulation ( Australia )

) Hebei Gerui Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Huamei Group ( China )

) KCC Corporation ( South Korea )

) Linyin Insulation Materials Co Ltd ( China )

) Mag-Isover K.K. ( Japan )

) Microfiber Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Thailand )

) PGF Insulation Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Saint-Gobain Isover Korea ( South Korea )

) Shandong Yangguang Rock Wool Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sipla Solutions ( India )

) T&Y Glass Wool Insulation ( China )

) U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited ( India )

) Yikelong Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

4. REST OF WORLD

4.1 Rest of World Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.2 Rest of World Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application

4.3 Major Market Players

Alghanim Industries ( Kuwait )

) Izocam Ticaret Ve Sanayi AS ( Turkey )

) Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (KIMMCO) ( Kuwait )

) Saudi International Insulation Manufacturing Co. (SIIMCO) ( Saudi Arabia )

) Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd. (AFICO) ( Saudi Arabia )

) GlassRock Insulation Company S.A.E ( Egypt )

) Knauf Exeed Insulation LLC (UAE)

ODE Yalitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ( Turkey )

) Toprak Holding A.S. ( Turkey )



Part C: Guide to the Industry



Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology



2. Feedback



