Global Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation Market 2018-2024 & Industry Guide with Contact Details of 50+ Companies

The "Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cornering an estimated share of 45.1% equating to US$3.9 billion in 2017, the global value market for Glass Wool/Fiberglass Insulation is the largest for Residential Construction applications, which is projected to reach US$5.1 billion by 2024 to reflect the fastest CAGR of 3.9% between the two years while Commercial & Industrial Construction is likely to register the second fastest growth during the same period.
Major factors driving demand for glass wool (or fiberglass) insulation include recovery in building construction activity, stringent building codes and an enhanced requirement for energy efficiency in developed regions; robust growth in building construction activity globally and the growth in industrial output in developing world. The Chinese construction industry is anticipated to register marginal growth up to 2030, while the United States is expected to outpace China over the coming decade-and-a-half, with a forecast 5% annually. By 2021, India is likely to emerge as the world's third largest construction market after overtaking Japan.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global market for Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation is analyzed in this report with respect to major application areas
- All major application areas are exclusively analyzed in detail with future projections
- Fiberglass Gains Enhanced Demand due to Green Concerns
- China's Construction Industry in an Energy Conserving Quagmire; Focus on Insulation
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 45 while an in-depth analysis carried out for production capacities globally
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 54 companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation products
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for major application areas of Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation including:
- Residential Construction
- Commercial & Industrial Construction
- Industrial & HVAC Applications
- Appliances & Other
Analysis Period & Units
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
1.1 The market outlook
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation
1.2.1.1 Glass Wool (or Fiberglass) Insulation
1.2.1.1.1 Types of Glass Wool Insulation Products
1.2.2 Glass Wool Insulation End-use Application Areas
1.2.2.1 Residential Construction
1.2.2.2 Commercial and Industrial Construction
1.2.2.3 Industrial and HVAC Applications
1.2.2.4 Appliances and Others
1.2.3 Other Competing Insulation Materials
2. Key Market Trends
2.1 Fiberglass Gains Enhanced Demand due to Green Concerns
2.2 China's Construction Industry in an Energy Conserving Quagmire; Focus on Insulation
3. Key Global Players
- Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)
- CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)
- Johns Manville Corporation (United States)
- Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- Saint Gobain S.A. (France)
- URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)
4. Key Business & Product Trends
- Saint-Gobain Invests in New Glass Wool Plant in France
- Hankuk Haniso is Now Saint-Gobain ISOVER Korea Co., Ltd
- Saint-Gobain Inks Joint-Venture Deal with Alghanim Industries in Middle East
- TechnoNICOL Doubles Glass Wool Production at Superglass Manufacturing Plant
- Saint-Gobain ISOVER Restarts Glass Wool Production Line at Romania Plant
- Saint-Gobain Acquires Norwegian Glass Wool Producer Glava AS
- Knauf Insulation Inaugurates New Global Headquarters and Restarts a Plant in Vise, Belgium
- Xella International GmbH Acquires URSA
- Knauf Introduces New EcoBatt Integrated Roof Deck Insulation
- Knauf Insulation Announces Production Expansion in Europe and North America
- Huttig Inks Distribution Deal with Knauf Insulation in USA
- URSA Factory in Belgium Obtains ISO 14001 Certification
- Owens Corning's Pure Safety Insulation Products are Now Asthma and Allergy Friendly
- Knauf Insulation Introduces Inner-Safe Concealed Space Batt Glass Wool Insulation
- New JetSpray Thermal Insulation System from Knauf Insulation
- Russia Based TechnoNICOL Acquires Scotland Based Superglass Insulation Limited
- Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Certified by Dubai Civil Defence
- CertainTeed Insulation Introduces INSULSAFE XC Fiberglass Blowing Insulation
- Owens Corning Introduces ASJ Max FIBERGLAS Commercial Pipe Insulation
- Knauf Insulation Launches Atmosphere Air Handling Solution
- Johns Manville Launches Spider Plus Blow-In Insulation
5. Global Market Overview
5.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.1.1 Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.1.1 Residential Construction
5.1.1.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction
5.1.1.3 Industrial & HVAC Applications
5.1.1.4 Appliances & Other
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
- Global Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
Regional Market Overview
1. NORTH AMERICA
1.1 North American Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
1.2 North American Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
1.3 Major Market Players
- CertainTeed Corporation (United States)
- Fibertec, Inc. (United States)
- Fibertek Insulation LLC (United States)
- Johns Manville Corporation (United States)
- Knauf Insulation (United States)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- Quietflex Manufacturing Company L.P. (United States)
- Superior Fibers, LLC (United States)
- UPF Corporation (United States)
2. EUROPE
2.1 European Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
2.2 European Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
2.3 Major Market Players
- Eurofibre SPA (Italy)
- Glava AS (Norway)
- HKO Isolier- Und Textiltechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Knauf Insulation S.P.R.L. (Belgium)
- Sager AG (Switzerland)
- Saint Gobain S.A. (France)
- Superglass Insulation Limited (United Kingdom)
- Union Lesn Brna, AS (Czech Republic)
- URSA Insulation, S.A. (Spain)
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
3.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
3.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
3.3 Major Market Players
- Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- China IKING Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)
- Fletcher Insulation (Australia)
- Hebei Gerui Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huamei Group (China)
- KCC Corporation (South Korea)
- Linyin Insulation Materials Co Ltd (China)
- Mag-Isover K.K. (Japan)
- Microfiber Industrial Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- PGF Insulation Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Saint-Gobain Isover Korea (South Korea)
- Shandong Yangguang Rock Wool Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sipla Solutions (India)
- T&Y Glass Wool Insulation (China)
- U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited (India)
- Yikelong Glass Wool Products Co., Ltd. (China)
4. REST OF WORLD
4.1 Rest of World Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.2 Rest of World Fiberglass/Glass Wool Insulation Market Overview by End-Use Application
4.3 Major Market Players
- Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)
- Izocam Ticaret Ve Sanayi AS (Turkey)
- Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (KIMMCO) (Kuwait)
- Saudi International Insulation Manufacturing Co. (SIIMCO) (Saudi Arabia)
- Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd. (AFICO) (Saudi Arabia)
- GlassRock Insulation Company S.A.E (Egypt)
- Knauf Exeed Insulation LLC (UAE)
- ODE Yalitim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- Toprak Holding A.S. (Turkey)
Part C: Guide to the Industry
Part D: Annexure
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mwkzs5/global_glass?w=5
