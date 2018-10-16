LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene therapy is one of the most widely researched fields in the healthcare industry.



The high potential of gene therapy to cure various chronic diseases makes it a popular research area. Various researches are being performed across the globe to explore the potential of gene therapy for the treatment of incurable diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and HIV amongst others.



According to RNCOS' new research report "Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020", most of the gene therapy researches are being focused on finding the treatment for cancer, followed by genetic diseases and neurological disorders, respectively. In this context, the gene therapy application chapter of the report provides a comprehensive overview of various diseases in which the gene therapy is used, along with the current and future market size of gene therapy for particular disease and its geographical break up. Primarily, the gene therapy market is dominated by oncology applications, with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel and 'difficult to treat' cancers. Other therapeutic areas seeking developments in gene therapy include monogenic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, inherited blindness and neurological diseases. Furthermore, the chapter also provides details regarding the various aspects of the clinical trials in the different gene therapy application by phases, vector types, etc.



The major part of the revenue of gene therapy market is generated from research phase. Most of the gene therapy products are in research phases, only few products have been commercialized till date. The report also provides the sales of major marketed gene therapy products, and the list of the products in clinical/pre-clinical research along with their clinical phases.



The companies operating in the gene therapy market are also receiving various funding, grants, and investment from government bodies and venture capitalist firms which are aiding them to develop new products. The study highlights the applications for which the investments have been received.



North America continues to have the maximum number of clinical trials in the gene therapy segment. This is a major reason for the dominant position of North America in the gene therapy market. Based on the geography, the market is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The report provides the market for each of the geography, along with its forecast till 2020.



RNCOS, in its report, further covers how major trends and drivers, mainly gene silencing, advanced therapies combining gene therapy and stem cell technology, immunodeficiency syndromes, growing interest of venture capital firms, etc. will propel the industry's growth. An analysis has also been done of a few factors limiting the growth of the industry. The report also provides insights regarding the strategies adopted by the players from 2013 to 2015 for enhancing their market share. Finally, with a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players have been included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.



