Global $1.01 Billion CBD-Infused Beverages Market to 2025: Focus on Products (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic) & Industry Analysis (Regulatory Framework, Supply Chain, Patent Analysis, and Investments)

The "Global CBD-Infused Beverages Market: Focus on Product Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), Industry Analysis (Regulatory Framework, Supply Chain, Patent Analysis, and Investments), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players analyzed in this report include New Age Beverages Corporation, Phivida Holding Inc., The Alkaline Water Company Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Lagunitas Brewing Company (Heineken N.V.), Puration Inc.

The CBD-infused beverages market is expected to reach $1,018.3 million by 2025. Market growth is largely attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. As a result, many alcohol giants are investing a significant amount in the growing trend for cannabis-infused drinks.



CBD-infused food and drinks are setting a new trend in the food and healthcare industries. These nutritious drinks have secured a strong position in the food and beverage industry. Despite the challenges pertaining to the legalization and regulation of CBD products, CBD beverages have witnessed a worldwide adoption due to their benefits. Some of the factors responsible for shaping the CBD beverage industry's future are changing customer tastes, product innovations, awareness, and acclaim for these beverages.



Increased health concerns, such as depression (about 264 million people suffer as of 2019) and anxiety, have also fuelled the demand for cannabis-based products that have shown positive response in the treatment of conditions. CBD has also become increasingly popular for pain relief, mood-improvement, and relaxation. As a result, people have started consuming CBD-infused drinks in their day-to-day lives, thus boosting the market.



Since CBD is non-psychoactive, it does not intoxicate the consumer, unlike THC. Instead, it is meant to include the wellness benefits of cannabis-plants with no mind-altering impact. CBD experts and users claim that it helps with a wide variety of health problems. According to Harvard Health, CBD benefits is perhaps most visible in the treatment of epilepsy. CBD is particularly useful in alleviating symptoms for those living with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, who do not usually respond to traditional anti-seizure drugs. The FDA has also approved the cannabis-derived medicine, a CBD-based oral solution to help individuals with these types of seizures.



Some of the most prominent players in the CBD-infused beverages market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Phivida Holding Inc., The Alkaline Water Company, New Age Beverage Corporation, Puration Inc., and Cannabiniers. The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. Moreover, the growing demand for CBD-infused beverages is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain.



The majority of the companies preferred partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their presence, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised developing and launching new products. Strategic partnerships across the value chain of the CBD-infused Beverages market presented a significant move made by a large number of companies since 2017.



For instance, in February 2019, Phivida Holdings Inc. announced a partnership with Flora Research Laboratories, an analytical testing and consulting service provider for the natural products, to focus on product testing and quality assurance for its hemp-infused beverages line-up.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the CBD-infused beverages ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key questions answered in the report:

What regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restrict the sales of CBD beverages, and how likely are they to change for the benefit of the manufacturers?

How will the market react after the legalization of CBD-infused beverages by the FDA (considering health benefits)?

What is the process of infusing CBD oil into the beverages?

What are the patents regarding the CBD oil-infusion into the beverages?

What are the health benefits associated with CBD products (not particularly beverages but in general, according to research studies conducted in the past)?

What investments recently happened in the CBD-infused beverages market?

What is the difference between hemp and cannabis-derived products?

Which countries have an existing CBD-infused beverages market, and which ones are likely to add to the list in the coming years?

Which sports authorities have legalized CBD consumption, and what are the limitations?

What types of CBD products are available in the market?

What strategies and developments are being undertaken by the key players in the market?

How can CBD-infused beverages affect other beverage industries?

What is the supply chain of the CBD-infused beverages market?

What are the country-wise restrictions regarding the amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) contents in CBD beverages?

What is the regulatory framework being worked upon in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Demand and Increasing Legalization of Cannabis

1.1.2 Health Benefits Associated With CBD-Infused Beverages

1.1.3 Increasing Acceptance of CBD-Infused Drinks by Consumers and Legalization in Various Sports

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Regulation and Lengthy Approval Process for CBD Products

1.2.2 Side-Effects Associated with CBD Consumption

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 On-Going Research on the Development and Production of Healthier Cannabis Forms and By-Products

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the CBD-Infused Beverages Market

2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.2 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.3 Business Expansions and Contracts

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3 Industry Insights

3.1 Legal Landscape

3.1.1 Canada Legal Landscape

3.1.1.1 Cannabis Framework and Legislation by Provinces and Territories

3.1.1.2 CBD in Canada

3.1.2 U.S. Legal Landscape

3.1.2.1 U.S. State Laws Impacting Cannabis Market

3.1.2.2 Medical Cannabis Laws

3.1.2.3 CBD in the U.S.

3.1.3 Europe Legal Landscape

3.1.3.1 Cannabis Control in Europe at a Glance

3.1.3.2 CBD in Europe

3.1.3.2.1 CBD in U.K.

3.1.4 Australia Legal Landscape

3.1.4.1 CBD in Australia

3.1.5 Japan Legal Landscape

3.1.5.1 CBD in Japan

3.2 Use Cases for CBD in the Sports Industry

3.3 Challenges Faced by the CBD Infused Beverage Industry

3.3.1 Alternative Methods for the Consumption of CBD

3.3.1.1 Sublingual

3.3.1.2 Vaping

3.4 Challenges Faced by Beverage Companies

3.5 Process of Infusion of CBD Oil in Beverages

3.5.1 Nano-Emulsification

3.5.1.1 Benefits of Nano-Cannabinoids

3.6 Patent Analysis for the process of CBD Infusion into Beverages

3.6.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.6.2 Patent Analysis (by Company)

3.6.3 Patent Analysis (by Applicant Profile)

3.7 Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana Derived Products

3.7.1 Hemp

3.7.2 Marijuana

3.7.3 Legality Framework

3.8 Health Benefits Associated with CBD Products: Case Studies

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.1 List of Key Investments in the Global CBD-Infused Beverage Market

4 Global CBD-Infused Beverage Market (by Product Type)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Alcoholic Beverages

4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

5 Global CBD-Infused Beverage Market (by Region)

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Business Strategies

6.3 Competitive Position

Anheuser-Busch InBev

California Dreamin'

Cann

Cannabiniers

Canopy Growth Corporation

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Daytrip Beverages

Diageo plc

Forest Coffee Trading Co.

G&Juice

Honeydrop Beverages Inc.

K-Zen Beverages Inc.

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Molson Coors Beverage Company

New Age Beverages Corporation

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Puration Inc.

Sprig

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

UbU Beverages Ltd.

