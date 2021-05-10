Global $1.05 Billion Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%.

Major players in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Bioscience, and Caris Life Sciences.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.



High costs associated with the clinical oncology next generation sequencing is a major issue faced by patients across the globe. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In low-income countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

According to an article published in July 2019 by Genetics in Medicine, the genome sequencing costs per cancer case is around £6,841, and costs per rare disease are around £7,050, and this cost is due to consumables that are the most expensive components in the sequencing process, and the equipment cost for rare cancer disease is higher when compared with normal cancer equipment, thus restraining the growth of the market.



In August 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments for $1.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to grow the presence and expertise of Agilent in cell analysis and strengthens the position of Agilent in the large and growing immune-oncology and immunotherapy areas. BioTek Instruments is a Vermont-based company that sells scientific instruments and associated software.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for clinical oncology next generation sequencing market.



Companies in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample to sample variability. For instance, Agilent automation solutions have developed an automation system that allows increasing the number of reactions that can perform in parallel, and reducing the amount of sample processing time, and increasing the number of samples which can be processed while reducing the variability amount from sample to sample.

Companies such as Sophia Genetics are also investing in data-driven medicine that looks into automating DNA sequencing to better diagnose and treat patients.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Characteristics



3. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing



5. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyro-Sequencing

Synthesis Sequencing

Real Time Sequencing

Ligation Sequencing

Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

Nano-Pore Sequencing

6.2. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Screening

Companion Diagnostics

Other Diagnostics

6.3. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic laboratories

7. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



