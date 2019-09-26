Global $1.2 Bn Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market to 2024 - Increasing Need of Bio-Engineered Skin Replacement

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market Research Report: By Product, Class, Application, End-User, Regional Insight - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $838.0 million in 2018, the market is predicted to grow to $1,202.2 million by 2024, advancing at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The rising skin disease prevalence, increasing incidence of burns, and growing awareness about appearances are the major drivers of the skin replacement and substitutes market. Skin grafts, which are taken from a suitable donor by separating them from the tissue bed and transplanted into the recipient's affected area, are known as skin replacement substitutes.



A major driving factor for the skin replacement and substitutes market is the increasing prevalence of dermatological conditions. A 2017 report published by the American Academy of Dermatology mentioned that one in three Americans were suspected to suffer from some dermatological condition that year. The rising prevalence of skin diseases can be attributed to the increasing exposure to X-rays, ultraviolet rays, and infrared waves. Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 900 million people in the world are affected by skin diseases, necessitating the use for such products.



Another major influencer of the skin replacement and substitutes market advance is the surging number of burn cases. A report published by the WHO revealed that of the approximately 180,000 global deaths due to burn injuries every year, the majority occur in low and middle-income countries. Further, many children suffering from burns become disabled due to the severity of the condition and improper medical care in countries such as Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Colombia. To treat burn wounds, skin replacement and substitute products are of great help.



Based on geography, the skin replacement and substitutes market is divided into middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe. Throughout the historical period (2014-2018), the highest demand for these products was witnessed in North America.



The region is expected to generate 56.8% revenue in 2024 due to a large number of wound care hospitals and clinics. The fastest growth in the forecast period is expected to be witnessed by the APAC region due to the improving healthcare facilities as well as rising number of burn cases.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Acellular

4.1.1.2 Cellular

4.1.1.3 Others

4.1.2 By Class

4.1.2.1 Class III

4.1.2.1.1 Allografts

4.1.2.1.2 Xenografts

4.1.2.2 Class II

4.1.2.2.1 Cultured epithelial autograft

4.1.2.2.2 Acellular dermal matrix

4.1.2.2.3 Collagen scaffolds

4.1.2.3 Class I

4.1.2.3.1 Amniotic membrane

4.1.2.3.2 Synthetic skin

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Burns

4.1.3.2 Ulcers

4.1.3.3 Cosmetic surgery

4.1.3.4 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Wound care clinics & hospitals

4.1.4.2 Beauty & cosmetics industry

4.1.4.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing cases of burns

4.2.1.2 Rising inclination of the consumers to spend on appearance

4.2.1.3 Rising incidence of skin diseases

4.2.1.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Availability of low-cost substitutes

4.2.2.2 Side-effects associated with skin replacement procedures

4.2.2.3 Lack of skilled professionals

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing need of bio-engineered skin replacement

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Framework Analysis

4.4.1 European Commission

4.4.2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4.5 Pipeline Products

4.6 Reimbursement Policies

4.7 Limitations of Skin Substitutes

4.8 Future Prospects of Skin Substitutes and Replacement

4.9 Applications of Skin Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Class

5.2.1 Class III Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market, by Type

5.2.2 Class II Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market, by Type

5.2.3 Class I Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market, by Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking

11.2 Strategic Developments

11.2.1 Acquisitions and Collaborations

11.2.2 Product Launches



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Acelity L.P. Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Vericel Corporation

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

AlloSource

MatTek Corporation

