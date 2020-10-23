Global $1.31 Billion Polylactic Acid (PLA) Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market - By Application (Packaging, Agriculture, Transport, Electronics, Textiles, and others) and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is slated to accrue revenue worth nearly 1.31 (USD Billion) by 2026 and record the CAGR of about 19.7% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Polylactic Acid (PLA) market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data.



Introduction



Polylactic acid (PLA) also sometimes referred to as Polylactide is a biodegradable polymer, biocompatible thermoplastic, and aliphatic polyester. Recently, it is the most popular material having huge growth potential. PLA is also considered as the ecofriendly polymer due to its compostable nature and ability to be recycled. The product exhibits a high elastic modulus and a high level of transparency. As per NCBI, Polylactic acid is one of the most traded polymers globally.



Market Growth Dynamics



With massive use of Polylactic acid in rigid containers for storing water, yogurt, and juice, the market for Polylactic acid (PLA) is projected to gain traction in the years to come. Apart from this, developed countries in Europe and North America & Japan make use of PLA-based packaging. According to NIH researchers, the polymer is one of the cost-effective bio-based product as well as bio-degradable substitute for petrochemical plastics.



Furthermore, Polylactic acid is most widely used biodegradable polymer across myriad sectors in the recent times. For instance, it finds plethora of applications in tissue engineering, drug delivery systems, temporary & long-term implantable devices, and other new rapidly emerging domains. It can be easily synthesized and can be customized for its use for varied therapeutic requirements.



In addition to this, the ability to customize to mechanical properties of a polymer as well as bio-degradation kinetics has made Polylactic acid products extremely useful in biomedical applications. Apart from this, PLA is widely utilized clinically as a biomedical scaffold for theranostics, implants, and drug delivery systems. This, in turn, will create lucrative growth avenues for the Polylactic acid industry over the years to come.



Apparently, PLA has gained massive popularity in packaging activities and is immensely used in fibers as well as chemical products. In addition to this, the product also finds use in manufacturing of films, bottles, coated paper, rigid containers, and myriad packaging applications. The thermoplastic polyester is also utilized in various products such as carpet, apparel, and nonwoven fiberfill owing to its exceptional features such as resilience & ultra-violet resistance. All these aforementioned factors will help the Polylactic acid (PLA) market gain traction in the years to come.



North America Market To Continue Dominance Over Forecast Timeline



The regional market growth over the forecast timeframe is credited to increased presence of key players in the sub-continent including Danimer Scientific LLC, BASF SE, Nature Works LLC, and Hitachi, Ltd.



In addition to this, increase in use of these recyclable polymers in the region along with its massive preference over petroleum-based products in the sub-continent will open new horizons of growth for the industry in North America over the years ahead.



The global Polylactic acid (PLA) market is segmented as follows:



By Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Transport

Electronics

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

