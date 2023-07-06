Global $1.33 Bn Snail Beauty Products (Creams, Serums, Masks, Others) Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Snail Beauty Products Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Creams, Serums, Masks, Others), Target, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2024-2028, the Global Snail Beauty Products market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.64%. The Global Snail Beauty Products Market is expected to generate USD 1333.2 million by the end of 2028, up from USD 771.56 million in 2022.



The research study also assesses the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



In recent years, the Snail Beauty Products market has seen development and appeal due to a number of factors including improvements to skin health and anti-ageing.



Moreover, the rapid growth of social media platforms and the emergence of influencer marketing have each played an essential part in the increase in the popularity of Snail Beauty Products. The great experiences that beauty influencers and skincare aficionados have had with Snail Beauty Products are frequently shared with their followers, which results in increased awareness and demand among those followers.

Additionally, not only have Snail Beauty Products been popular in their places of origin, such as South Korea, but they have also become popular in other nations throughout the world. The global market for Snail Beauty Products has expanded as a result of an increased number of companies releasing snail-based skincare lines and increasing the size of their distribution networks.



This study also profiles the leading companies operating in the Snail Beauty Products market and the competitive landscape. The leading players in the Global Snail Beauty Products Market include COSRX, Tonymoly Co., Ltd., Seoul Ceuticals, Beauty of Joseon, Mizon, Yeouth, MISSHA, Biopelle, Nature Republic, and Benton Inc.

The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Snail Beauty Products Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Snail Beauty Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Snail Beauty market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2028.

The report analyses the Snail Beauty Market by Product type (Creams, Serums, Masks, Other product types).

The report analyses the Snail Beauty Market by Target (Anti- Aging, Barrier Repair, Anti Acne, Other Targets)./li>

The report analyses the Snail Beauty Market by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce).

The Global Snail Beauty Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , France , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Germany , China , Japan , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Target, by Sales Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Landscape

Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Snail Beauty Market

Company Profiles

COSRX

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

Seoul Ceuticals

Beauty of Joseon

Mizon

Yeouth

MISSHA

Biopelle

Nature Republic

Benton Inc.

