Global $1.36 Bn Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market to 2026 - Picaridin Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global insect repellent active ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand and consumption of insect repellent products globally. North American region accounted for largest the market share in the insect repellent active ingredients market owing to the presence of households and livestock population and their growth.

However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of the insect repellent active ingredients market is the straight rules and regulations on ingredients usage in insect repellents in different countries.

By type, the picaridin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the picaridin segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Picaridin is an effective repellent for flies, mosquitoes, chiggers, and ticks. It is typically effective against the Yellow Fever Mosquito, which can transmit the Zika Virus which drives the growth during the forecast period.

By concentration, the 10%-50% segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

The 10%-50% segment of the insect repellent active ingredients is dominating the market. 10%-50% is majorly consumed for human applications. The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing concern about animal health and consumer preferences for 10%-50% concentration-based insect repellent products.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study. The increasing consumption of high-quality insect repellent products has led to the increasing demand for insect repellent active ingredients market.

Leading insect repellent players profiled in this report include the following:

Novus International, Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany)

MERCK Group (Germany)

S C Johnson & Sons Inc. (US)

Dabur ( India )

) Godrej Group ( India )

) PT Herlina Indah ( Indonesia )

) Sawyer (US)

BUGG Products LLC (US)

Coghlan's ( Canada )

) Vertellus (US)

Tropical Labs LLC (US)

PelGar International (UK)

Leading insect repellent active ingredients players profiled in this report include the following:

Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Lanxess (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK)

Cetrefine International Limited (UK)

Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd ( China )

) Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd ( China )

) Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd ( China )

) NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Shorgun Organics Ltd. ( India )

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

5.3 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

6 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market, by Type (Value & Volume)

6.1 Deet

6.2 Picaridin/Icaridin/Saltidin

6.3 Ebaap/ Ir3535

6.4 P-Methane-3,8-Diol (Pmd)

6.5 Depa

6.6 Other Types (Nootkatone, Diethyl Carbate, Ethyl Hexanediol, Etc.)

7 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market, by Concentration (Value)

7.1 Less Than 10%

7.2 10% - 50%

7.3 More Than 50%

8 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market, by Insect Type (Value)

8.1 Mosquitoes

8.2 Bugs

8.3 Flies

8.4 Ticks

8.5 Other Insect Types (Moths, Mites)

9 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market, by End Application (Value)

9.1 Pump-Sprays

9.1.1 Water-Based Formulation

9.1.2 Ethanol Free Formulation

9.1.3 Micro Encapsulated Formulation

9.2 Gel

9.3 Wet Wipes

9.4 Creams & Lotions

9.4.1 Water-Based Formulation

9.4.2 Ethanol Free Formulation

9.4.3 Personal Insect Repellent with Sun-Protection

9.5 Aerosols

9.5.1 Micro Encapsulated Formulation

9.6 Other End Applications (Towelettes, Liquid, Stickers and Patches)

10 Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market, by Region (Value)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Market Share & Ranking

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Expansions & Investments

11.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3 New Product Launches

11.4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Partnerships & Collaborations

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Active Ingredient Manufacturers

12.2 Insect Repellent Manufacturers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tluvqx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

