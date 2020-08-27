Global $1.4 Bn Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market By Application (Lead based and Patch Based), By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac centers and Other End-user), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



In the cases of earlier types of monitoring, the patient is expected to wear a device that is expected to log all of their records, either return it to the doctor or give it to the doctor for review. This presents an apparent problem - a time gap between the presentation of the question and the doctor seeing it. MCT monitoring is remarkable as the system automatically identifies and transmits ECG rhythm to a remote diagnostic testing laboratory without any intervention of the patient. The diagnostic laboratory that receives abnormal ECG activity consists of certified and trained personnel under the general supervision of a physician.



Cardiac monitoring is continuous monitoring of the activity of the heart using electrocardiography techniques to understand the rhythm of the heart and to detect anomalies in the functioning of the heart. Cardiac monitoring is a critical part of the diagnosis of health care, as several functions of the body can be understood by carefully analyzing the rhythm of the heart. Remote cardiac telemetry is one of the newest developments in cardiac monitoring that enables direct control of patients situated at a distance from physicians.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ScottCare Corporation is the major forerunner in the Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market. Companies such as BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Medicomp, Inc., G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd., Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Biotricity, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation), ScottCare Corporation (Berkshire Hathway, Inc.), iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Biotricity, Inc., G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Telerhythmics LLC), BioTelemetry, Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc., Medicomp, Inc., and Preventice Solutions, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in 2020



Jul-2020: Biotricity signed partnership agreement with Verizon for developing EMS solutions for First Responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. Bioflux is a high-precision, single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of patients' ECG information. Combining the Bioflux solution into Verizon's EMS platform fulfill an unmet need for First Responders, enabling them to access critical, potentially life-saving data in real-time and respond immediately in a crisis.



Apr-2020: Medicomp, Inc. partnered with New York based Lenox Hill Hospital, part of the Northwell Health system. Following the partnership, Lenox Hill Hospital will be using Medicomp's TelePatch mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) monitor for measuring the heart's electrical conduction for abnormalities in patients that have been prescribed certain medications in the treatment of COVID-19.



Apr-2020: G Medical Innovations Holdings got FDA approval for its Prizma medical smartphone case. Prizma has been allowing consumers to turn their smartphone into a mobile medical monitor to measure a range of vital signs including temperature, heart rate, stress levels and blood oxygen saturation which can be used to detect symptoms associated with infection and chronic illness.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Approvals

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2017, Feb - 2019, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by Application

4.1 Global Lead based Market by Region

4.2 Global Patch Based Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by End-user

5.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

5.2 Global Cardiac centers Market by Region

5.3 Global Other End-user Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by Region

6.1 North America Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

6.2 Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

6.4 LAMEA Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn)

7.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)

7.3 ScottCare Corporation (Berkshire Hathway, Inc.)

7.4 iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

7.5 Biotricity, Inc.

7.6 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Telerhythmics LLC)

7.7 BioTelemetry, Inc.

7.8 Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc.

7.9 Medicomp, Inc.

7.10 Preventice Solutions, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ltfez

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

