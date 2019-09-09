Global $1.4 Bn Portable Instrumentation Markets to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2019 Market for Portable Instrumentation: In the Lab and In the Field" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable instrumentation market was $1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow by 4.4% over the next five years. For each of the 11 categories of portable instruments included, the report offers segmentation by product type, region, country, end market sector, application, and vendor. Five-year growth rates are also provided, along with commentary that explores the future market dynamics of each portable technology that is likely to determine where demand is headed.

Market data and insights are based in part on the responses to a questionnaire directed to 145 end-users of portable instruments. The key findings of this survey are also presented, including the portable technologies most likely to be purchased next, purchase drivers, most desired product improvements, overall application distribution, and overall vendor distribution.



Specifically, the report offers the following:

Background information about important end markets for portable instrumentation including government testing, ag/food, pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and metals & mining

Information about recent developments in portable analytical technology, along with overviews of the technologies covered in this report.

Market data and commentary for 11 different portable analytical technologies, including segmentation by product type, end market sector, region, application, and vendor share.

An analysis of a 74-question survey directed at 145 respondents who were users of handheld and portable analytical instruments.

A list and a brief description of specific portable analytical products that are currently in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

A. Report Background

B. Executive Summary

C. Scope and Definitions

D. Methodology



2. Report Background

A. End Market Background

B. Developments in Portable Technology

C. Threats and Opportunities



3. Market Demand

A. Overall

B. X-Ray Fluorescence

C. Arc/Spark OES

D. LIBS

E. UV/Vis Spectroscopy

F. Color Measurement

G. Raman Spectroscopy

H. Infrared Spectroscopy

I. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

J. Gas Chromatography

K. Mass Spectrometry

L. Electrochemistry



4. End-User Perspectives

A. Survey Demographics

B. Portable Instrument Usage & Spending



5. Appendix

A. End-User Questionnaire

B. Product List

C. Recent/Upcoming Reports

Companies Mentioned



908 Devices

Agilent

Bruker

BYK

Datacolor

FLIR

Hach

Hanna Instruments

Hitachi

HORIBA

Inficon

JASCO

Konica Minolta

Malvern Panalytical

Mettler-Toledo

Ocean Optics

Olympus

Palintest

PerkinElmer

Rigaku

Sartorius

SciAps

Smiths Detection

Spectro Analytical

Spectro Scientific

Thermo Fisher

Tintometer

X-Rite

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2jer0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

