Global $1.4 Bn Sparkling Coffee Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sparkling Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sparkling coffee market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The high consumption of coffee across Europe and North America has been driving the market. Furthermore, increasing preference for convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages has been boosting the sales of RTD coffee over the world.



With the rise in demand for healthier alternatives to soda and carbonated options, without compromising on the taste and texture of carbonation, sparkling coffee witnesses an increased demand globally. Consumers are looking for good alternatives that can help reduce their intake of added sugar while also receive some additional health benefits. This trend is foreseen to remain prevalent over the forecast period and provide the market with numerous growth opportunities.



The caffeinated product segment dominated the market with more than 80.0% share in 2020. The growing demand for healthy energy drinks due to the rising concerns over personal health and wellness is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Caffeine in drinks helps in increasing alertness and concentration throughout the day. Moreover, the introduction of new flavors along with caffeine is expected to drive the demand for these products.



Major players in the market for sparkling coffee have significant reach in hypermarket and supermarket, grocery, convenience, and other local stores as customers are developing interest to try new coffee trends in such convenient places. Local liquor stores also sell the drink in some countries.

For Instance, in the U.S., sparkling coffee offered by DrinkVIVIC is available in Big Mac's Liquor, Lawlers Liquors, and M&B Liquors. The growing niche market of sparkling coffee has been attracting new players, and hence competition has been intensifying over the last few years.



Sparkling Coffee Market Report Highlights

By product, the decaffeinated segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce among young consumers.

North America held the largest share of more than 45.0% in 2020 owing to the presence of several companies in the region.

The caffeinated product segment held the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020.

