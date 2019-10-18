Global $1.49 Bn Agricultural Drone Market to 2023 - Development and Top Three Brands' Product Strategy

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Drone Market Development and Top Three Brands' Product Strategy " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural drone is regarded as the main driving force for the growth of the commercial drone market in the future. It is estimated that the market value will reach US$1.49 billion by 2023, and the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is 18.5%

Observing the development of the global agricultural drone in recent years, it has found that agricultural drones are moving downstream to integrate with software analysis and platform service providers. That is, agricultural drones are no longer limited to hardware. Instead, they are bundled with analysis software to upgrade to agricultural solutions. And agricultural drones; sales model can be divided into two categories: buffet and package. This report analyzes the development of the global agricultural drone market and brands; layout of agricultural drones in the past three years.

Global agricultural drone market development and includes the market value forecasts of civilian and agricultural drones for the period 2019-2023

Analysis of external and internal factors affecting the development of drones

Analysis of product strategies of top-three global agriculture drone brands: DJI, AeroVironment, and Parrot

Analysis of three sales packages of agricultural drones

1. Origin

2. Global Agricultural Drone Market Development

2.1 Global Agricultural Drone Market is Growing

2.2 The Rapid Growth of the Agricultural Drone Market Comes from Price Decline and Labor Shorta

2.2.1 External Market Factors: Price Decline and Technology Update

2.2.2 National Domestic Demand Factors: Labor Aging and Lacking

3. Global Agricultural Drone Brand's Product Strategies

3.1 Agricultural Complete Set Drone Manufacturers Integrating with Downstream Partners

3.2 Sales of Agricultural Drones Using Product Differentiation Strategy

3.2.1 Buffet Package: China's DJI to Purchase Equipment to Make Agricultural Drones More Complete

3.2.2 All-in-one Package: American AeroVironment Agricultural Drone is an Agricultural Solution

3.2.3 Value-added Package: Parrot Agricultural Drone with Multiple Analysis Software

3D Robotics

Advanced Navigation

AeroVironment

AGCO Corp.

AgEagle LLC

Agribotix

Airinov

DJI Technology

DroneDeploy

EagleHawk

Emcore

FLIR Systems

HoneyComb

Inertial Sense

Lumenera

MicaSense

Parrot SA

Pix4D

PrecisionHawk

SBG Systems

SenseFly

Sentra LCC

Skypower

Systron Donner Inertial

Trimble Navigation

Xaircraft

Yamaha

Zhongan Insuranc

