Global 1,6-Hexanediol Diacrylate Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2034 Driven by Efficiency Gains and Eco-Friendly Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market is driven by its role in cost-effective and efficient manufacturing processes. Digitalization is improving operational efficiency and innovation within the industry. The market is expected to see significant growth in Asia, particularly China (7.9% CAGR) and India (7.5% CAGR), due to its use in various applications like medical devices, electronics, and transportation. Growing demand for eco-friendly solutions is also pushing the development of waterborne formulations.

NEWARK, Del., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market will reach a valuation of USD 584.1 million in 2024, attributed to the factors such as focus on cost optimization and process efficiency. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 1 billion by 2034.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19622

The integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation is transforming various aspects of the chemical manufacturing process, from raw material sourcing to product development and distribution. HDDA manufacturers leveraging digital solutions can enhance operational efficiency, accelerate innovation cycles, and respond more effectively to market dynamics and customer demands.

The healthcare and medical devices industry is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as an aging population, technological advancements, and increased healthcare spending. 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate is utilized in the manufacturing of medical grade adhesives, sealants, and coatings used in medical devices, surgical equipment, and healthcare facilities, presenting opportunities for market expansion.

There is a rising demand for high-performance coatings to protect sensitive electronic circuits from environmental factors such as moisture, heat, and corrosion, with the proliferation of electronic devices and advancements in electronic components. HDDA based coatings offer excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation properties, making them well suited for electronics applications.

There is a growing preference for waterborne and solvent-free formulations across various industries due to environmental and health considerations. 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate based resins can be formulated into waterborne coatings, adhesives, and sealants, offering low VOC emissions, improved safety profiles, and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Light curable materials, including HDDA based formulations, are witnessing advancements in performance, curing speed, and application versatility. The development of novel photoinitiators, curing equipment, and application techniques is expanding the scope of light curable technologies across industries such as printing, electronics, and medical devices.

The transportation industry, including automotive, aerospace, and marine sectors, is increasingly focused on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance performance. 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate based composites and adhesives offer lightweighting solutions while maintaining structural integrity, presenting opportunities for market growth in the sectors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market was valued at USD 550 million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The market in China to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034. By grade, the monomer segment to account for a share of 22.5% in 2024.

The market in India will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034. In terms of application, the coating segment to account for a share of 18.4% in 2024.

1,6-hexanediol diacrylate based formulations can be engineered to exhibit specific functionalities, making them suitable for applications requiring advanced material properties and performance characteristics, says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market are Tetrahedron Scientific Inc., Biosynth, Chemotechnique, Shin Nakamura Chemical, Kowa, and Arkema, among others.

Company Portfolio

Chemotechnique, specializing in chemical solutions for various industries offers 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate as part of its portfolio of reactive chemicals and intermediates. The offerings target applications in adhesives, coatings, and polymer manufacturing.

Shin Nakamura Chemical includes 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate in its lineup of specialty monomers and acrylate derivatives. The company industries such as electronics, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

Purchase now and gain full access to the 1,6-Hexanediol Diacrylate Industry research report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the 1,6-hexanediol diacrylate market, the market is segmented on the basis of grade (monomer, acrylates, and di functional), application (adhesives, coatings, castings, UV cured inks, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About The Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights