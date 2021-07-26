Global $1.66 Billion Breast Biopsy Market to 2025

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Biopsy Market (Core Needle, Vacuum Assisted & Fine Needle Aspiration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast biopsy market is forecasted to reach US$1.66 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 8.68% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the global breast biopsy market was supported by factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising female population aged 65 or above.

The growing adoption of liquid biopsy is likely to have a positive impact on the global breast biopsy market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by the increasing possibility of infection associated with breast biopsy procedures.

The global breast biopsy market by type can be segmented into the following segments: core needle biopsy (CNB), vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB) and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In 2020, the dominant share of global breast biopsy market was held by core needle biopsy (CNB), followed by vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB).

The global breast biopsy market by image guided technology can be segmented as follows: mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, ultrasound guided biopsy, MRI guided biopsy and CT guided biopsy. The largest share of the market was held by mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, followed by ultrasound guided biopsy and MRI guided biopsy.

The global breast biopsy market by region can be segmented into the following segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the rising elderly female population, growing awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer and increasing income of the consumers helped in boosting market growth.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global breast biopsy market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hologic, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Roche Group, Medtronic and Qiagen) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Breast Biopsy Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Breast Biopsy

1.1.1 Breast Biopsy - Introduction

1.1.2 Preparation of a Breast Biopsy

1.1.3 Results of a Breast Biopsy

1.1.4 Risks Associated with Breast Biopsy

1.2 Types of Breast Biopsies

1.2.1 Fine Needle Aspiration

1.2.2 Core Needle Biopsy

1.2.3 Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy

1.2.4 Direct & Frontal Biopsy

1.2.5 Excisional (Surgical) Biopsy



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy Patient Population



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.2 Global Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Image Guided Technology

3.4.1 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Mammography Guided Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.6 Global MRI Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market by Value

3.4.8 Global CT Guided Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Breast Biopsy Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Breast Biopsy Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Breast Biopsy Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 ROW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 Increase in Aged Female Population

5.1.3 Incorporation of Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies

5.1.4 Rise in Initiatives Regarding Awareness of Breast Cancer

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Momentum of Liquid Biopsy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Risk of Infections

5.3.2 Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Danaher Corporation

Hologic

Medtronic

Qiagen

Roche Group

