Global $1.817 Billion Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Markets, 2023-2033 with Zetec, Acuren, MISTRAS, Waygate Technologies, and FORCE Technology Dominating

The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is estimated to reach $1,817.2 million in 2033 from $1,294.9 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The non-destructive testing services providers have witnessed the demand from space agencies, defense, and growing commercial industry.

The non-destructive testing (NDT) has been critical in the aerospace and defense industry and is currently at a mature stage, having consistent and stable demand. The use of NDT in the aerospace and defense industry has a history that starts from Second World War and has a significant role in conducting the Second World War. Visual testing was used to a great extent to determine the surface anomalies to detect surface imperfections.

Additionally, in recent years, non-destructive testing has included various methods such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle inspection, radiographic inspection, and others. These testing methods are being used to detect surface, sub-surface, and internal defects in components used in the aerospace and defense industry.

Furthermore, the NDT market has opportunities for more growth due to technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for higher accuracy and efficient inspection.

Additionally, the requirement for aircraft maintenance and inspections to maintain high quality and safety standards is driving the demand for NDT services growth. The space industry is also experiencing significant growth with a rise in activities such as the large deployment of satellite constellations, which needs NDT services to qualify space-grade components.

Some of the major players with a global presence providing NDT services in the aerospace and defense industry are Zetec, Inc., Acuren, MISTRAS Group, Waygate Technologies, and FORCE Technology.

Industry Impacts

The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is observing demand from end users such as the aviation and defense industry. The space industry is also growing, which will experience significant demand during the forecast period 2023-2033. The major challenge faced in the non-destructive testing market is the increasing size of components that impose difficulty on the majority of the NDT equipment available in the market.

Furthermore, in the upcoming years, the deployment of satellite constellations, along with other rising space activities, will witness an increase in demand for NDT. The space and aviation industry is using advanced materials such as composites for the manufacturing of the components that require advanced NDT.

Thus, advanced NDT methods such as computed tomography are being used for the inspections. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the NDT further increases the testing speed and quality.

Analyst Perspective

Ultrasonics, eddy current, and radiographic testing are the prominent testing methods within the A&D domain. While radiography continues to grow in utilization, magnetic particle and penetrant testing methods of non-destructive testing are also gaining traction.

Increasing automation in manufacturing and deployment of technologies such as additive manufacturing will continue to drive the uptake of non-destructive testing solutions.

Further efforts toward capacity planning across the value chain will also drive the investment in non-destructive testing. Digitalization and associated ICT capability-based enhancements will enhance the growth in this market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The non-destructive testing services market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been acquisitions and contracts to strengthen their position in the global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market.

For instance, in September 2022, Element Materials Technology acquired North America-based National Technical Systems (NTS), an inspection and testing services provider that serves aerospace and defense industries. The acquisition would enhance the company's ability to serve more customers through combined operations and financial resources.

Key players in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market analyzed and profiled in the study involve non-destructive testing service providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include established players of non-destructive testing (NDT) services that constitute 76% of the presence in the market. Other players include small entities that account for approximately 24% of the presence in the market.

North America is expected to dominate the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and demonstrating non-destructive testing (NDT) service capabilities in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense Market

In November 2022 , Applus Services, S.A. signed a cooperative agreement with sentin GmbH, a Germany -based software company, to enhance testing with artificial intelligence (AI). The company would integrate AI with its inspection and work with sentin GmbH in the area of image recognition and evaluation.

, Applus Services, S.A. signed a cooperative agreement with sentin GmbH, a -based software company, to enhance testing with artificial intelligence (AI). The company would integrate AI with its inspection and work with sentin GmbH in the area of image recognition and evaluation. In September 2022 , TWI Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with Cutech, a Singapore -based inspection services provider, to collaborate and work on advanced inspection services. The Cutech has a global presence in Saudi Arabia , the U.A.E., India , Indonesia , and Malaysia and provides non-destructive testing services to defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The partnership of both companies would utilize their inspection expertise and develop new advanced NDT solutions.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Easy Integration with the Manufacturing Process

Increase in Demand to Maintain High Standards

Business Challenges

Limitations in Testing Large and Complex Structures

Unskilled Labor for the NDT Industry 4.0

Business Strategies

New Product Launches

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Opportunities

Upcoming Demand for Satellite Constellation to Cater NewSpace Ecosystem

Technological Advancements in NDT Inspections

Industry Outlook

Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense: Overview

Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace Manufacturing and Maintenance

Aviation

Space

Non-Destructive Testing Services in Defense Manufacturing and Maintenance

Evolving Technological Trends and Disruptions in Non-destructive Testing

Computed Tomography (CT) for 3D Reconstruction of the Test Parts

Integration of IoT and Cloud-Based Services

Drone-Based Enabled NDT Inspection

Evolving End-User Requirements for Non-Destructive Testing

Key Companies Profiled

Acuren

Applus Services, S.A.

CvdTek, Inc

Element Materials Technology

FORCE Technology

Intertek Group plc

Lynx Inspection Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Magnetic Inspection Laboratory, Inc.

MISTRAS Group

QC Laboratories, Inc.

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

TEAM Inc.

Testia

TWI Ltd.

Waygate Technologies

