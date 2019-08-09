Global $1.82Bn Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Outlook, 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 and registered market value of US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018.



Market Insights



Autonomous drones and aerial vehicles are a common sight and are used across several end-use applications. However, the rapid growth is not limited to only aerial unmanned aerial vehicle and land drone but the growth of unmanned surface vehicles is also gaining momentum. Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are extensively used for ocean data, scientific research, mapping, commercial, and maritime security. Consistent growth in all the aforementioned applications has certainly propelled the demand for unmanned surface vehicles and the demand is further expected to grow with brisk pace in coming years.



Besides, USVs witnessed rapid growth in their significance in the military and defense applications. These vehicles provide unmatched surveillance towards the maritime borders and often used for preventive actions in case of emergency. The rapid adoption of such autonomous vehicles in military and defense application has certainly encouraged the growth of USVs market.



In 2017, North America appeared as the global leader in unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) market. The region is one of the biggest defense & military spender owing to the presence of the United States and the rapid proliferation of autonomous vehicles across all battlefronts generated a positive wave of growth for USVs. In terms of market growth, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the adoption of autonomous vehicles and consequently unmanned Surface Vehicles Market.



Competitive Insights



The research analysis covers an exhaustive analysis of leading unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) vendors including Elbit Systems Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Textron, Inc., ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH., 5G International, Inc., Eca Group, Liquid Robotics, Inc., and Searobotics. The USVs market is still in nascent stages of development with few companies leading the way in the market.



However, the market holds tremendous potential for new companies trying to venture in the unmanned surface vehicles market. Consequently, the market is expected to become more fragmented in the coming years. Furthermore, these companies also expected to lock horns in terms of technological advancements and new improved version of unmanned surface vehicles are anticipated to appear in the market in the next few years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Size

2.3. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Mode of Operation

2.4. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Application

2.5. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Geography



3. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Analysis

3.1. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape



4. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value Share, by Size, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

4.1.2. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.2. Small Size

4.3. Medium Size

4.4. Large Size

4.5. Extra-large Size



5. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Mode of Operation, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value Share, by Mode of Operation, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

5.1.2. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Mode of Operation, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2. Semi-autonomous

5.3. Autonomous



6. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value Share, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

6.1.2. Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2. Defense

6.3. Scientific Research

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Renewable Energy

6.6. Off-shore Survey

6.7. Commercial

6.8. Others



7. North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3. North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Mode of Operation, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4. North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5. North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Value, by Country, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Canada



8. Europe Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia-Pacific Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of World (RoW) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Elbit Systems Ltd.

11.2. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

11.3. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

11.4. Textron Inc.

11.5. ASV Global

11.6. Atlas Elektronik GmbH

11.7. 5G International Inc.

11.8. ECA Group

11.9. Liquid Robotics Inc.

11.10. Searobotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1pn2r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

