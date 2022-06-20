Global $1.9 Bn 3D Food Printing Markets to 2027 - Increase in Demand for Customized Food to Propel the Market

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Food Printing Market by Vertical (Government, Commercial, and Residential), Technique (Extrusion Based Printing, Selective Laser Sintering, Binder Jetting and Inkjet Printing), Ingredient and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the 3D Food Printing market is estimated to account for nearly USD 201 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 57.3 %, to reach nearly USD 1,941 million by 2027.

The 3D food printing market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex food products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand of customized food products and changing consumer behavior.



Asia pacific: fastest growing segment of 3D food printing market, by region



The 3D food printing market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2022 and 2027. Asia Pacific, being the region with a huge population, hosts the largest number of consumers, and it is also the fastest-growing region in the world in terms of technology.

The market in Asia Pacific has been further segmented on the basis of countries into Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing 3D food printing market, with Japan and China being the major contributors. China is expected to lead the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China has the world's largest aging population; the capability of 3D food printers to deliver soft chewable printed food based on the specific requirements of the nutrients would prove better than traditional food. During the forecast period, the 3D food printing market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow fastest.

Growing age and poverty, as well as a lack of sufficient food to feed the population, are expected to drive the market's quickest growth in Asia Pacific throughout the projection period. 3D printing enables the creation of easy-to-chew meals with a composition tailored to the patients' nutritional needs. This is expected to aid in feeding elderly patients with specific nutrient-rich foods based on their needs.



Proteins: Second largest segment of 3D food printing market, by ingredient type



Based on ingredient type, protein segment is projected to record the second largest growth in 3D food printing market between 2022 and 2027 followed by the carbohydrate segment. It contains protein derived from both plants and dairy.

Specifically, several startups focused on 3D printing plant-based alternative proteins have emerged in the last few years. Redefine Meat, an Israeli company founded last year, is among the most well-funded. The 3D printer can arrange nanofibers of plant proteins such as pea powder and seaweed to mimic the structure and texture of steak or chicken.

Many companies are growing real meat from animal cells and expect to have the first lab-grown steak in limited markets in just a couple of years. Some of the key companies in this segment are Novameats, Savoreats, Aleph Farms, and Perfect Day.



Extrusion based printing: largest segment of 3D food printing market, by technique



The 3D food printing market in the Extrusion-based printing is projected to witness the largest growth during the forecast period. 3D food printing is originally a costly process in terms of production and also takes time to print the food apart from the major advantages like customized nutrient food.

There are four major techniques are in widely used in market which are extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)/Hot-Air Sintering (HAS), and Inkjet printing. Each technique had a unique application and features, of which extrusion-based printing is a majorly adopted technique among the key players

Competitive landscape

The key players in this market include 3D Systems (US), TNO (Netherlands), NATURAL MACHINES (Spain), Choc edge (UK), Systems & Materials Research Corporation (US), byFlow B.V. (Netherlands), BeeHex (US), CandyFab (US), ZMORPH S.A (Poland), and Wiiboox (China).

Premium Insights

Increase in Demand for Customized Food to Propel the Market

Carbohydrates and the Us to Account for the Largest Shares in the North American Market in 2022

3D Carbohydrate Printing to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period Commercial Use to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Extrusion-Based Printing Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Bourgeoning Demand for Gourmet Food

Higher Focus on the Development of Nutritionally Customized Foods for Enhanced Health Benefits

Rise in Use of 3D Printers in Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Increase in Adoption of 3D Food Printing to Reduce Food Wastage

Restraints

Slow Processing Time Involved

Lack of Original Flavor and Texture

Opportunities

Growth in Demand from the Hospitality Industry

Strong Rise in Innovations and Developments in Bioprinting for Printing Meat and Seafood Products

Increase in Research Initiatives for Development of Newer Innovative 3D Food Printing Models

Challenges

Limitations in Processing Different Ingredients Hamper Usage of 3D Printers

Ongoing Research & Development of this Technology Indicates a Low Current Market Use

Industry Trends

Value Chain

Research & Product Development

Processing and Software Implementation

Product Manufacturing

Distribution, Manufacturing, and Post-Sales

Case Studies

Byflow: Increasing Demand for Personalized Chocolates

Dovetailed: Increasing Demand for Liquid-Based 3D Food Printer

Regulatory Affairs

Europe

Status of Printed Food

Marketing Requirements

Global

The Different Standards Pertaining to Industrial 3D Printers

Astm International

Company Profiles

3D Systems

3Desserts Graphiques

Barilla

Beehex

Byflow

Candyfab

Choc Edge

Food Ink

Mycusini

Natural Machines

Novameat

Open Meals

Procusini

Redefine Meat Ltd

Savoureat Ltd

Systems & Materials Research Corporation

The Sugar Lab

Tno

Wiiboox

Zmorph

