Global $1+ Trillion Legal Services Market Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - Corporate Segment Expected to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment Over the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment, Corporate), By Firm Size, By Provider, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,045.24 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to this report.



The growing use of latest technologies in offering legal services is expected to drive the market growth. A strong emphasis on ensuring transparency in the relationship with clients is also expected to drive the growth of the market.



Law firms are increasingly adopting chatbots to aid in optimizing the work process and save time and costs for themselves as well as their clients. Chatbots can help law firms in digitizing the information and searching for lawyer-specific documents, among other tasks. Chatbots can also help in following up with non-responsive clients and seeking the required information through automated conversations.



Law firms are exploring different ways to help their clients in reducing exposure to risks and the costs incurred on compliances by aiding them in better management of information, thereby paving the way for adopting document automation software in legal services. Document automation software takes end users through a questionnaire to collect relevant data and direct them throughout the entire document creation process. Such an approach relieves the end users from the tedious process of understanding the terminologies appearing in the document.



Social networking holds significant potential to transform the way legal services are delivered. As such, law professionals are adopting various social media tools to accomplish a myriad of legal tasks as well as pursuing their career objectives. Social networking platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, are particularly helping law professionals in reaching a larger audience.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The corporate segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as disputes over organizational audits, discrimination and harassment of employees, copyright violation, and patent infringement continue to rise.

The private practicing attorneys segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increased opportunities for attorneys in large enterprises as well as small- & mid-sized enterprises.

Law firms are changing their hiring patterns in line with the evolving requirements of the clients.

Law firms are collaborating with professional service providers to offer unified multi-disciplinary services to their clients.

Some of the key players in the market include Baker & McKenzie, Clifford Chance LLP, DLA Piper, and Ernst & Young (EY), among others.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Legal Services Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014-2025



Chapter 3. Legal Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Size and Growth prospects

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Technological disruptions in legal industry

3.3.1.2. Rise in number of alternative legal service providers (ALSPs)

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Regulatory challenges in legal industry

3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis-Porter's

3.4.2. PEST analysis

3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping



Chapter 4. Legal Services Market-Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2. Key Company Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

4.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.4. Public Companies

4.4.1. Company market position analysis

4.4.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

4.5. Private Companies

4.5.1. List of key emerging companies /technology disruptors/innovators

4.5.2. Company market position analysis



Chapter 5. Legal Services Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)

5.2. Legal Services Market: Services Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 6. Legal Services Market: Firm Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2. Legal Services Market: Firm Size Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 7. Legal Services Market: Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2. Legal Services Market: Provider Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 8. Legal Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis

8.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014-2025 (USD Billion)

8.2. Legal Services Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.6. Latin America

8.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Baker & McKenzie

9.2. Clifford Chance LLP

9.3. Deloitte

9.4. DLA Piper

9.5. Ernst & Young (E&Y)

9.6. Kirkland & Ellis LLP

9.7. KPMG

9.8. LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

9.9. PwC

9.10. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1jq69

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

