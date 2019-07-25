Global $10.3Bn Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market by 2024 - Analyzed by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biodegradable plastic packaging market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 10.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.04% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Key Highlights

Growing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage that consists of toxic pollutants which are harming plants, animals, and people are driving the use of biodegradable plastic alternatives. Floating plastic waste that can survive thousands of years in water can serve as a transportation device for invasive species that disrupt habitats are contributing to market growth.

Stringent regulations by various government and federal agencies with an objective to reduce plastic waste and promote biodegradable plastics usage in packaging is boosting the demand of this market. Regulations related to green packaging is increasing and various FMCG companies are required to adopt biodegradable packaging to comply with the standards which in turn is propelling the growth of this market.

However, high costs as compared to normal plastic is restraining the market, as biodegradable plastic is made from plant starch material and its decomposition needs specific conditions like temperature, bacteria, humidity etc, which may not be available in most of the dump yards and landfills and it add up to high cost.

Market Trends



Use of Bioplastics is Stimulating Market Growth

The overarching problem of climate change and the expected future shortage of fossil resources have accelerated the search for better concepts for plastics packaging. Bioplastics packaging offers the same qualities as conventional packaging, while exposing much greater sustainability features.

There is a high demand for packaging made from bioplastics to be used for wrapping organic food as well as for premium and branded products with particular requirements. A combination of recycling components from conventional plastics such as rPET with bioplastics (bio-based PET), gives a high performance and processing of bioplastics packaging. Biodegradable food packaging certified as industrially compostable was the first successfully commercialised bioplastic product.

Rigid bioplastics applications are increasing for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, creams and lipsticks, as well as beverage bottles. Materials such as PLA, bio-based PE, or bio-based PET are used in this section. The high percentage of bio-based material in these products and the ability to combine them with recyclates from conventional PE and PET has resulted in a decisive increase in resource efficiency and a reduction of CO2 emissions, which will increase the market growth in future.

Retailers across Europe such as Rossmann, Aldi, Coop, and Carrefour use single or multi-use carrier bags made from bioplastics with the add-on bonus of biodegradability. Certified biodegradable/compostable cups are also used at big events or in major football stadiums throughout Europe .

Europe is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, stronger policy support for the bioeconomy, and increased consumer awareness for sustainable products and packaging are driving the expansion of the market in Europe .

. European Union's decision to reduce overall consumption of thin plastic bags in the region by about 80% by 2019, compared to 2010 consumption levels, is expected to create huge growth opportunities for biodegradable plastics manufacturers over the next five years.

The demand for biodegradable plastics is witnessing a significant rise from conventional end-user industries such as packaging, agriculture and textile. The use of biodegradable plastics, especially in European countries, is also increasing in other niche segments such as medical implants and drug delivery systems, etc, which is driving the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The biodegradable plastic packaging market is highly fragmented as the global players are moving towards developing new technologies to manufacture plastic packaging material from various easily available natural resources. Huge investments in research and development by the players in order to develop an innovative product is giving a high competition in the market. Key players are Tetra Pak International, Plastic Suppliers, Kruger, etc.



Recent developments in the market are:



January 2019 - KFC of Plano, Texas , announced a new global sustainability commitment that all plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging will be recoverable or reusable by 2025. KFC says the goal supports its long-term plan to implement a more sustainable packaging strategy in its restaurants by both developing and using sustainable packaging options and builds on progress already made in some markets to eliminate plastic packaging items.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Plastic Pollution

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations by Various Government & Federal Agencies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs as Compared to Normal Plastic

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Starch Based plastic

5.1.2 Cellulose Based Plastics

5.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.1.5 Other Plastic Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal/Homecare

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International S.A.

6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

6.1.3 Kruger Inc.

6.1.4 Amcor Limited

6.1.5 Mondi PLC

6.1.6 International Paper Company

6.1.7 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.8 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.9 DS Smith PLC

6.1.10 Klabin S.A.

6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



