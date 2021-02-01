Global $10.5 Bn Railway Braking System Market to 2027: ABB, Akebono Brake Industry, Alstom, Amsted Rail, DAKO-CZ, Frimatrail Frenoplast, Knorr-Bremse, Nabtesco, Sabre Rail Services & Wabtec Dominate

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Braking System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Pneumatic Brake, Electrodynamic Brake, Mechanical Brake, and Electromagnetic Brake) and Train Type (Metros, Monorail, High-Speed Train, Light Rail/Trams, and Freight Train)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pneumatic Brake Segment to Lead Railway Braking System Market

Railway Braking System market was valued at US$ 8,909.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,515.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

In North America, companies offering railway braking system and manufacturing rail vehicles, such as Webtac Corporation, Bombardier Inc., are contributing toward strengthening the regional railway sector, which, in turn, would drive the market.

Any product development or R& D for the future development of rail transit would contribute toward the adoption of complementary systems including braking systems in the region. Also, growing significance of high-speed rail is other aspect projected to contribute toward the adoption of railway braking system and thus, influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the concept of automated and driverless vehicle is consistently making a huge transition in transport systems. The idea of autonomous driving is making its entry in the railway sector. In Europe, automatic train operation is becoming a latest trend impacting the railway sector of the region. In October 2019, six German companies, led by Siemens Mobility, started a joint project named "AStriD" - Autonome Stra?enbahn im Depot" (Autonomous Tram in Depot).

In this project, the participants would examine autonomous tram in automated depot. Such projects in the field of automation would help in boosting the integration of systems, such as railway braking systems. CLEARSY is engaged in offering automatic train braking systems which work without having train localization system and train location information. In this new system, only one beacon connected to a signal is installed for detecting train speed. Moreover, embedded sensors are connected to the train braking system, which contribute in making the braking system more efficient.

ABB Ltd.; akebono brake industry Co., Ltd; Alstom SA; Amsted Rail; DAKO-CZ, A.S; Frenoplast; Knorr-Bremse AG; NABTESCO CORPORATION; SABRE RAIL SERVICES LTD.; and Wabtec Corporation are among the key market players that are profiled during this market study.

COVID-19 Impact on Railway Braking System Market

North America is among the worst hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic. The US, Canada, and Mexico have witnessed a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 infected patients. This led the governments to impose lockdowns to limit human movement, thereby leading the manufacturing facilities to experience lower than usual production volumes.

The US has well-established railway across the region. The shock of emergence and spread of COVID-19 has traumatized the sector and has forced individuals to limit use of rails. In addition, as the country is known for adopting technologies at an early phase, due to pandemic situation, the technology sector also witnessed decline in business. This has further impacted integration of braking systems with advanced technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Railway Braking System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Railway Braking System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Rail Transit for Transportation

5.1.2 Increasing Investments for Strengthening Railways

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inadequate Infrastructure of High Speed Rail

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Arrival of Automatic Train Braking Systems

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of Next-Generation High-Speed Trains

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Railway Braking System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Railway Braking System Market Overview

6.2 Railway Braking System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Railway Braking System Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Railway Braking System Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Pneumatic Brake

7.4 Electrodynamic Brake

7.5 Mechanical Brake

7.6 Electromagnetic Brake

8. Railway Braking System Market Analysis - By Train Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Railway Braking System Market Breakdown, by Belt Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Metros

8.4 Monorail

8.5 High-Speed Train

8.6 Light Rail/Trams

8.7 Freight Train

9. Railway Braking System Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Railway Braking System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development

12. Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd

Alstom SA

Amsted Rail

DAKO-CZ, a.s

Frimatrail Frenoplast S.A

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nabtesco Corporation

Sabre Rail Services Ltd.

Wabtec Corporation

