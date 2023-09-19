Global $10.64 Bn Surimi Markets to 2032: Pokeworks and Aquamar's Collaboration Creating a Buzz

19 Sep, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surimi Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Alaska Pollock, Pacific Whiting, Silver Carp, Others, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surimi market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2032
In today's competitive landscape, industry leaders are implementing various strategic approaches to elevate their businesses, such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.
A notable example of this is the collaboration between Pokeworks, a global poke brand, and Aquamar, a prominent North American surimi producer, in June 2022. Their joint effort resulted in the creation of the Limited Time Offer (LTO) Spicy, Crunchy Surimi Bowl, aimed at fostering food innovation. These initiatives by numerous companies are propelling the global surimi market towards growth.
Surimi, a fundamental ingredient in many Asian cuisines, particularly in Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, is gaining popularity worldwide as Asian cuisine becomes a global favorite. Surimi stands out as a low-fat, high-protein food source enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious options. With the rise in health awareness and the recognition of surimi's benefits, the demand for this versatile ingredient continues to surge.
Renowned for its protein content, low fat and calorie levels, and mild flavor, surimi serves as a viable alternative for individuals with seafood allergies. Often produced from less desirable or lower-commercial-value fish species, surimi production supports sustainability efforts and helps reduce waste in the fishing industry. The growing health consciousness among a vast population has significantly accelerated market growth.
The increasing demand for surimi is driven by its nutritional profile, making it a preferred choice among consumers striving for healthier dietary options. Surimi's omega-3 fatty acids, known for their heart-healthy benefits, brain-enhancing properties, and anti-inflammatory effects, contribute to its rising popularity in the global food market
To leverage the benefits of the surimi, the consumption of surimi is increasing the globe. For example, the consumption of surimi in Japan is around 350,000 MT. As a result, growing consumption of the surimi is helping the market to grow at fastest growth rate.
Surimi Market Report Highlights
- Alaska pollock segment is accounting significant share in the global market in 2022 primarily due to its benefits such as nutritious, delicious, and cost effective
- Chilled or fresh segment is dominating the global market. This is due to largely used chilled or fresh surimi for various types of food processing
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are the leading segment in the global market which accounted for major revenue share in the 2022, which is accelerated by the huge rising availability of various kinds of surimi in the stores
- Asia Pacific held the largest share with major global market by the end of 2022 due to growing adoption and production of surimi in the region
Surimi Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Usage in salads and assorted snacks
- Augmenting consumption of fish-based food or sea food
Restraints and Challenges
- Increased price of raw materials and end products
Business Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Surimi Market Distribution Channel Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- American Seafoods Group
- Apitoon Group
- Aquamar Inc (Lm Foods LLC)
- Gadre Marine Pvt. Ltd.
- Glacier Fish Company LLC
- Ocean Food Company Ltd.
- OceanFood Sales Ltd.
- Pacific Seafood Group
- Russian Fishery Company LLC
- Seaprimexco Vietnam
- Thong Siek Global
- Trident Seafoods Corporation
- Viciunai Group
Scope of the Report
Surimi, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- Alaska Pollock
- Pacific Whiting
- Silver Carp
- Others
Surimi, Packaging Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- Chilled or fresh
- Frozen
Surimi, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- Direct Sales
- Retail Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Retails
- Wet Market
- Other
Surimi, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
