Global $10.88 Billion Defibrillators Market Forecasts 2018-2022 by Product and End-User

The global defibrillators market is expected to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2022 from USD 9.32 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Factors such as technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training & awareness programs on defibrillators are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, issues related to the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators are expected to restrain the growth of the defibrillators market in the forecast period. The defibrillators market has witnessed significant developments in terms of technological advancements and new product developments. The external defibrillators available in the market have provided numerous benefits to patients in terms of ease-of-use, increased patient comfort, and increased accessibility.



On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). The external defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing focus of key market players on developing easy-to-use defibrillators, increasing support from governments to install AEDs at public places, and rising adoption of WCDs.



On the basis of end-user, the defibrillators market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; public access markets; alternate care facilities; and home care settings. The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the defibrillators market in 2017. Growing number of cardiac implant procedures across the globe and the availability of reimbursements across the developed markets are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The Asia Pacific defibrillators market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, improving research infrastructure, and growing focus of key market players to expand their presence in this region are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific defibrillators market.

The key players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), LivaNova (UK), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Defibrillators Market: Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Global Market, By Product

4.3 Global Market, By End User

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Defibrillators

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Providing Public-Access Defibrillators

5.2.1.4 Training & Awareness Programs on Defibrillators

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to the Use of Implantable and Automated External Defibrillators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Development of S-ICDS and MRI-Compatible ICDS & CRT-Ds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Frequent Product Recalls

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Developing Nations

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players

5.3.2 Growing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Among Market Players

5.3.3 Rising Demand for Automated External Defibrillators in Prehospital Settings

5.4 Regulatory Scenario

5.4.1 External Defibrillators

5.4.2 Implantable Defibrillators



6 Global Defibrillators Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.2.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.2.1.1 Biventricular ICDS/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

6.2.1.2 Dual-Chamber ICDS

6.2.1.3 Single-Chamber ICDS

6.2.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.3 External Defibrillators

6.3.1 Automated External Defibrillators

6.3.1.1 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

6.3.1.2 Fully Automated External Defibrillators

6.3.2 Manual External Defibrillators

6.3.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators



7 Defibrillators Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

7.3 Pre-Hospital Care Settings

7.4 Public Access Markets

7.5 Home Care Settings

7.6 Alternate Care Facilities



8 Defibrillators Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 The Middle East

8.5.3 Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

9.2.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market: Key Players

9.2.2 External Defibrillators Market: Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Key Product Launches and Approvals (2015-2017)

9.3.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations (2015-2017)

9.3.3 Key Expansions (2015-2017)

9.3.4 Key Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and Mergers (2015-2017)



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Medtronic

10.2 St. Jude Medical

10.3 Boston Scientific

10.4 Philips

10.5 Zoll Medical

10.6 Biotronik

10.7 Physio-Control

10.8 Cardiac Science

10.9 Livanova

10.10 Nihon Kohden

10.11 Schiller

10.12 Mindray Medical

10.13 Mediana

10.14 Metrax

10.15 Metsis Medikal



