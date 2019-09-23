Global $10.9 Bn Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and an increase in individuals' disposable revenue across emerging economies, such as India and China, are significant factors that have fueled automobiles demand. This, in turn, has increased demand for EVA resins as they are commonly used in automotive bumpers and molded components manufacturing. Increased manufacturing of lightweight cars due to their greater fuel efficiency and increased demand for electric vehicles due to the application of strict state regulatory regulations on car pollution and fuel efficiency further add to this market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are



Celanese Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Innospec, Inc.

Hoehn Plastics, Inc.

3M Company

Company BASF SE

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Clariant AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market by Type

3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate-Modified Polyethylene (Low Density) Market by Region

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium Density) Market by Region

3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High Density) Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market by Application

4.1 Global Film Market by Region

4.2 Global Foam Market by Region

4.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Region

4.4 Global Wire & Cables Market by Region

4.5 Global Extrusion Coating Market by Region

4.6 Global Solar Cell Encapsulation Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market by End User

5.1 Global Automotive Market by Region

5.2 Global Paper & Packaging Market by Region

5.3 Global Paints, Coatings & Adhesives Market by Region

5.4 Global Electrical & Electronics Market by Region

5.5 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

5.6 Global Footwear Market by Region

5.7 Global Photovoltaic Panels Market by Region

5.8 Global Other End Users Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



