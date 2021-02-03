Global $10 Billion Copper Foil (Value, Volume) Markets to 2025 - Industry is Facing Supply/Demand Imbalance with Low Production Capacity of Copper Foil

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Foil Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Product (Electrodeposited, Rolled), Industry (PCBs, LiB, EM Shielding), Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Copper Foil Market crossed the USD 10 billion value and amounted to 177.25 thousand tonnes in the year 2019.

Global Copper Foil industry is facing supply-demand imbalance with low production capacity of copper foil, mainly because of the huge demand from secondary batteries.

Further, the growing demand for electric vehicles on account of rising crude oil prices, rapid development in the electrical and electronic industry, and a surge in automotive production are the factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of copper foils in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and lithium-ion batteries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of copper foils.

But in the current year 2020, the market has been impacted by the effect of coronavirus. Copper is a key commodity used primarily in construction and electronics manufacturing and a downturn in Chinese economic activity due to the pandemic has severely dented copper demand as major industry and building projects are put on hold during lockdown measures. Also, the copper foil industry is characterized by the presence of small and mid-sized companies that are not capable enough to compensate for the gap in the demand and supply of copper foil.

Electrodeposited Copper Foil segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for electrodeposited copper foil applications in rigid circuits and batteries. Furthermore, increasing PCB production in consumer electronics has led to strong demand for electrodeposited copper foil, thereby expected to drive the global copper foil market.

The demand for consumer gadgets, such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other medical electronics products is rapidly increasing across the world, with India and China expected to remain at the top of market growth. As printed circuits boards are deployed in almost all electronics products, PCB is likely to drive the demand for copper foil in the coming years

The rapid economic development and globalization, the growth of personal disposable income, and the emergence of the emerging e-sports industry have brought new opportunities to the electronics and electrical industries, which drives the demand in the copper foil market.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market share and continues the dominance in forecast period also on account of the increasing production activities in countries like china. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global copper foil market, owing to the presence of many PCB producers in the region along with the EVs market boom in China. In addition, the bolstering growth of the electrical and electronic industry in the region and increasing exports from the region is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

