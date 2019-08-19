Global $10+ Billion Online Language Learning Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning Market by Product (Course, Solution, Support), Type (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Japanese, Italian, German), End (Individual, Corporate, Educational Institution, Government) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to reach $10.5 billion by 2025.

The growth in online language learning market is mainly attributed to globalization and growing need for communication across borders, growing E-learning market, and rise in the number of online language learning start-ups. Moreover, technological advancements, flexible pricing structure, and growing competition are the major trends in this market.

In addition, rising internet user base and mobile phone users and emerging economies offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high cost of implementation and regulations pertaining to data security and privacy are the key factors expected to hinder the adoption of online language learning products.



Courses segment is estimated to command the largest share of global online language learning market in 2019 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to the need for higher-level skills in the workforce, an increasingly diverse student population, globalization, and the demand for lifelong learning.



On the basis of end-user, the online language learning market for individual learners commanded the largest share of the global market. This is attributed to a growing demand for second language learning, need for personalized content, a rising number of enrollments in foreign universities, and the growing trend towards finding better opportunities in foreign countries.



Europe commanded the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The large share of this regional segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of immigrants in the region, high education expenditure, growing economy, home to the number of large corporations and best educational institutions, and shift of focus from traditional classroom language learning to online mode.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Globalization and Growing Need for Communication Across Borders

4.1.1.2. Growing E-Learning Market

4.1.1.3. Rise in Number of Online Language Learning Start-Ups

4.1.2. Restraints/Challenges

4.1.2.1. High Cost of Implementation

4.1.2.2. Regulations Pertaining to Data Security and Privacy

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Rising internet User Base and Mobile Phone Users

4.1.3.2. Emerging Economies

4.1.4. Trends

4.1.4.1. Technological Advancements: Big Data and Artificial intelligence to Assist in Design of Customized Content

4.1.4.2. Flexible Pricing Structure

4.1.4.3. Growing Competition

4.2. User Demographics

4.2.1. By Type

4.2.2. By Age Group



5. Online Language Learning Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Courses

5.3. Solutions

5.3.1. Software

5.3.2. Apps

5.4. Support



6. Online Language Learning Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. English

6.3. French

6.4. Spanish

6.5. Mandarin Chinese

6.6. German

6.7. Italian

6.8. Arabic

6.9. Japanese

6.10. Korean

6.11. Other Languages



7. Online Language Learning Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Individual Learners

7.3. Corporate Learners

7.4. Educational institutions

7.5. Government institutions



8. Online Language Learning Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.1. Berlitz Corporation

10.2. Rosetta Stone Inc.

10.3. Memrise Inc.

10.4. Inlingua International Ltd.

10.5. Sanako Corporation

10.6. Duolingo Inc.

10.7. Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel)

10.8. Busuu Ltd

10.9. Wespeke Inc.

10.10. I Tutor Group

10.11. Open Education LLC

10.12. Linguistica 360, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs37gt





