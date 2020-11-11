Global $10+ Bn Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) Market to 2025 - Ability of RTLS Solutions to Help Healthcare Organizations Check Spread of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology, Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Govt., Sports), Application/Use case, Geography- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 Billion in 2020.

Availability of cost-effective RTLS solutions; increasing regulations in various industries to improve safety, workflow, and security; and increasing popularity of ultra-wideband technology-based RTLS solutions are a few of the key driving factors for the RTLS market growth.



However, concerns regarding data security and privacy, and hindrance in the RTLS supply chain due to COVID-19 are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the RTLS market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 RTLS Market: Post COVID-19

3.1.1 Realistic Scenario

3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Market Competitiveness Leading to Availability of Cost-Effective RTLS Solutions

5.2.1.2 High Return on Investment

5.2.1.3 Increasing Regulations in Various Industries to Improve Safety, Workflow, and Security to Drive RTLS Market

5.2.1.4 Increasing Popularity of Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based RTLS Solutions

5.2.1.5 Ability of RTLS Solutions to Help Healthcare Organizations Check Spread of COVID-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy Inhibit Adoption of RTLS

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Installation and Maintenance Restricts RTLS Market Growth

5.2.2.3 Unsatisfactory Results and Negative Feedback from RTLS End-users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Contact-Tracing Solutions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Need for Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization to Boost Demand for RTLS: COVID-19 Expected to Hinder Penetration in the Short Run

5.2.3.3 Growing Trend of Hybrid RTLS Solution

5.2.3.4 Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing

5.2.3.5 Emerging Applications/Use Cases of RTLS

5.2.3.6 Soaring Demand for RTLS Solutions in Developing Regions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing RTLS Solutions That Fulfill High Accuracy, High Range, and Low Power Consumption Requirements

5.2.4.2 System Incompatibility and Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability

5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness About RTLS Solutions and Expert Workforce Restricting Market Growth

5.2.4.4 Hindrance in RTLS Market Supply Chain Due to COVID-19



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Electronic Equipment and Components

6.2.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.2.3 RTLS Hardware and Software

6.2.4 System Integration and Services

6.2.5 End-User Industries

6.3 Technology and Asp Analysis

6.3.1 RTLS Technology Comparison

6.3.2 RTLS Tag Price Comparison, by Technology, 2019

6.4 Use Cases/Case Study Analysis



7 RTLS Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Hardware

7.2.2 Tags/Badges

7.2.2.1 Tags/Badges Are Most Widely Used RTLS Hardware Components

7.2.3 Readers/Trackers/Access Points

7.2.3.1 Readers/Trackers/Access Points Are Key Components in RTLS Solutions and Transmit Signals from Transponders

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Application

7.3.1.1 Application Part of RTLS Software Stores and Analyzes Data Gathered by Nodes Deployed in Films

7.3.2 Middleware

7.3.2.1 Having One Common Standard in Middleware Platform That Can Feed Multiple End-Use Applications is Trending Industry Requirement

7.3.3 Location Analytics Engine

7.3.3.1 Upward Scaling of Existing RTLS Networks Require Location Analytics Engine to Efficiently Support Increased Number of Nodes

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Consulting

7.4.1.1 Consulting Services to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market in Coming Years

7.4.2 Support and Maintenance

7.4.2.1 Support and Maintenance Are Required for Efficient Functioning of RTLS

7.4.3 Deployment and Integration

7.4.3.1 Deployment and Integration Services to Witness High Demand in RTLS Market During Forecast Period



8 RTLS Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rfid

8.2.1 Active Rfid Technology is Preferred Over Passive RTLS Technology

8.3 Wi-Fi

8.3.1 High Compatibility, Ease of Installation, and Easy Availability Makes Wi-Fi Widely Used in RTLS Market

8.4 Uwb

8.4.1 Uwb is a Popular Technology in the RTLS Market Especially for High-Precision Applications

8.5 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)

8.5.1 Ble Technology to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market During Forecast Period

8.6 Infrared (Ir)

8.6.1 Ir is Being Used in Combination with Wi-Fi, Rfid, or Uwb Technologies in Room-Level and Sub-Room-Level Accuracy Applications

8.7 Ultrasound

8.7.1 Non-Invasive Nature of Ultrasound Technology Has Resulted in Its High Adoption in RTLS Market

8.8 Gps

8.8.1 Gps Should be Combined with Other Technologies for Achieving Better Accuracy in RTLS Solutions

8.9 Others



9 RTLS Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management

9.2.1 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management Application to Continue to Capture Largest Size of RTLS Market During Forecast Period

9.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management Application

9.3 Personnel/Staff Locating & Monitoring (Includes Patient Tracking)

9.3.1 Sports & Entertainment and Education Verticals to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market for Personnel/ Staff Locating & Monitoring Application Between 2020 and 2025

9.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Personnel/Staff Location Monitoring Application

9.4 Access Control/Security

9.4.1 RTLS Solutions Are Increasingly Being Used in Various Verticals to Restrict Unauthorized People to Access Certain Locations

9.5 Environmental Monitoring

9.5.1 Manufacturing & Automotive Vertical to Witness Significant Growth in RTLS Market for Environmental Monitoring Application During Forecast Period

9.6 Yard, Dock, Fleet & Warehouse Management & Monitoring

9.6.1 Transportation & Logistics and Retail Verticals Require RTLS for Yard, Dock, Fleet & Warehouse Management & Monitoring Applications

9.7 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility (Includes Container Tracking and Work-In-Progress Tracking)

9.7.1 RTLS in Supply Chain Management Play Vital Role by Offering Improved Supply Chain Visibility

9.8 Others



10 RTLS Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.2.1 Wi-Fi Based RTLS Solutions Provided Major Benefits to Healthcare Sector

10.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Healthcare Vertical

10.3 Manufacturing & Automotive

10.3.1 Require Highly Reliable RTLS Solution to Process Large Volume of Data

10.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Manufacturing & Automotive Vertical

10.4 Retail

10.4.1 Rfid-Based RTLS Solutions Widely Used in the Retail Sector

10.5 Transportation & Logistics

10.5.1 RTLS Enhance Operations in Transportation & Logistics Vertical by Integrating Various Sources of Data, Such as Rfid, Advanced Sensors, and Gps

10.6 Government & Defense

10.6.1 Rubee Technology-Based RTLS Are Used in Government & Defense Vertical for Tracking Applications

10.7 Education

10.7.1 High Demand for Wi-Fi Technology-Based RTLS Solutions for Campus Facilities

10.7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Education Vertical

10.8 Oil & Gas, Mining

10.8.1 Specialized RTLS Tags and Infrastructure Required Due to Harsh Environment

10.9 Sports & Entertainment

10.9.1 Growing Demand for Analytics to Boost Demand for RTLS Solutions in Sports Industry

10.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on RTLS Market for Sports & Entertainment Vertical

10.10 Others



11 RTLS Market, Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework:

12.3 Market Share and Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Real-Time Location System Market in 2019

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (22 Companies)

12.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence (22 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends:

12.6.1 Product Launches and Developments:

12.6.2 Partnerships and Collaborations:



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Stanley Black & Decker

13.2.2 Zebra Technologies

13.2.3 Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise)

13.2.4 Impinj

13.2.5 Savi Technology

13.2.6 Teletracking Technologies

13.2.7 Ubisense Group

13.2.8 Airista

13.2.9 Sonitor Technologies

13.2.10 Identech Group

13.2.11 Alien Technology

13.3 Right-To-Win

13.4 Other Companies

13.4.1 Decawave

13.4.2 Redpine Signals

13.4.3 Visible Assets

13.4.4 Centrak

13.4.5 Leantegra

13.4.6 Openrtls

13.4.7 Litum Technologies

13.4.8 Tracktio

13.4.9 Cerner Corporation

13.4.10 GE Healthcare

13.4.11 Infinite Leap



