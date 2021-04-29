Global 100 Affirms Demotech's Role as Regional and Specialty Carrier Rating Agency of Choice

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc.'s President and Co-founder, Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, MBA, announces that Demotech has earned the Global 100 (2021) designation of Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance] – USA.

Petrelli goes on to say, "In 1989, Demotech became the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers. We created this niche because the legacy rating agencies were unwilling or unable to do so. One rating agency advised that this was 'impossible.' Today, our more than 420 Financial Stability Ratings® are assigned to insurers of every size. Furthermore, our Company Classification System recognizes that business models are more important than size."

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, ARC, CCP, Vice President and co-founder, Demotech, proudly added, "In addition to being the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty carriers, our track record assigning insurers to various rating levels is the only track record independently verified by experienced, insurance professionals."

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs provide an objective baseline of the solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech's increasing accreditations and acceptances has resulted in its review of more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

The Global 100 follows a unique, specific, comprehensive process. Following closure of the voting process, firms are selected via an assessment stage, judging stage, and an independent panel review. The judges focus on the complexity and strategic significance of work conducted. It is a requirement for all recognized by Global 100 to receive no less than 21% of votes from global readership, which exceeds 293,000. The Global 100 program provides a benchmark of industry leaders, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations.

