Global $100+ Billion Data Center Rack Server Market Insights, 2019-2024 - Discusses the Emergence & Impact of IoT and Edge Computing on Data Center Rack Servers

The global data center rack server market is expected to grow from USD 52.1 billion in 2019 to USD 102.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Growing need for efficient server solutions for high-density facilities to drive the data center rack server market



The major factors driving the growth of the data center rack server market include an increasing need for high-density servers due to more complex computation needs and advancement in emerging technologies, such as edge computing, IoT, and big data analytics.



Support and maintenance segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Maintenance refers to all the actions that are performed to prevent a piece of equipment from failing or to repair a failed or damaged piece of equipment. The maintenance of rack servers includes maintenance related to disk integrity and recovery. It also includes maintenance of supporting infrastructure, such as air cooling, electrical wiring, and physical suppression system.



The benefits of support and maintenance include an increase in the life span of the equipment, which results in an increase in the operational uptime and reduction in hardware failure, which saves operational costs in maintaining the network and increase the productivity of the operational resources.



BFSI vertical segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Banking and finance institutions are evolving with the implementation of emerging digital technologies in an attempt to find innovative ways to better serve their customers. They are redesigning their processes to help create an improved and personalized user experience by placing storage and processing near the perimeter with edge computing. This sector is rapidly moving toward digitalization, and any further transformation will be reliant on the hosting services powering it, i.e., taking into account the scale, speed, and security of the data that is required.



Mid-sized data centers segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The adoption of data center rack servers among mid-sized data centers is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rack servers used in mid-sized data centers provide a facility for storing and computing information at a lower cost, which helps organizations in their personal or private usage. Organizations are rapidly adopting these solutions as they provide increased scalability, and provide for easy migration from traditional technologies.

Vendors can develop specific solutions targeted toward mid-sized data centers to improve their position in the data center rack server market. Furthermore, rising technological proficiency among the mid-sized data centers further compels mid-sized data centers to adopt data center rack servers.



North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



North America is estimated to dominate the global data center rack server market due to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region and the rise in popularity of technology. Furthermore, more advanced technology ecosystem and greater user expertise have fueled the growth of the North American data center rack server market. Moreover, the presence of technology giants, such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple, add to the growth of the North American data center rack server market.



The developed economies in North America have been witnessing massive investments from private sector firms to set up large data centers. Moreover, it is home to many technological innovators. Most of the major players, such as HPE, Dell, and Cisco, offering data rack servers have their headquarters in this region. In addition, the region constitutes various developed economies, such as the US and Canada that have fairly adopted data center rack servers, thus enabling organizations in these economies to excel in the market space.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Data Center Rack Server Market

4.2 Market By Tier Type, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.3 Market By Vertical, 2024

4.4 Market Investment Scenario (2019-2024)



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for High-Density Servers

5.2.1.2 Lower Operating Cost

5.2.1.3 Advancement in Cloud-Computing Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Requirements for Supporting Equipment and Maintenance

5.2.2.2 Poor Cable Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Number of Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Hyperscale Transformation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining Availability and Uptime

5.2.4.2 Challenges With Performance and HVAC

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Improved Management Systems Through High-Performance Server

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Virtualized Server for Lower Cost and Improved Performance

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Deployment of Workstations With Servers to Support High-Performance Graphics Processor System

5.3.4 Use Case 4: Reliable Server Technology to Meet the Client's Service Level Agreement

5.4 Future of Data Center and Its Impact on Rack Servers

5.4.1 Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Its Impact on Data Center Rack Servers

5.4.2 Impact of Edge Computing on Data Center Rack Servers



6 Data Center Rack Server Market By Form Factor

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1U

6.3 2U

6.4 4U

6.5 Others



7 Data Center Rack Server Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Design and Consulting

7.3 Installation and Deployment

7.4 Support and Maintenance



8 Data Center Rack Server Market By Tier Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tier 1

8.3 Tier 2

8.4 Tier 3

8.5 Tier 4



9 Data Center Rack Server Market By Data Center Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mid-Sized Data Centers

9.3 Enterprise Data Centers

9.4 Large Data Centers



10 Data Center Rack Server Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Research and Academia

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Retail and Ecommerce

10.9 Energy and Utilities

10.10 Others



11 Data Center Rack Server Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.3 Innovators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 HPE

13.3 Lenovo

13.4 Dell

13.5 Cisco Systems

13.6 Huawei

13.7 Oracle

13.8 Fujitsu

13.9 NEC Corporation

13.10 Rittal

13.11 Vertiv

13.12 Iron Systems

13.13 Quanta Computer Inc.

13.14 Black Box Corporation

13.15 Schneider Electric

13.16 Tripp Lite

13.17 Supermicro

13.18 Chatsworth Products

13.19 Belden Inc.

13.20 Asus

13.21 Inspur Systems Inc.

13.22 IBM



