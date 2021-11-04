Global $100+ Billion Digital Insurance Platform Markets to 2026: AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Insurance Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period.

The insurance industry has been rather quick at lapping up the digitization opportunity presented by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic caused insurers to escalate efforts to digitize their operations and processes, make way for new business models and new streams of revenue and at the same time deliver a unique, yet seamless digital customer experience.

The pandemic has set in motion a colossal and unparalleled digital movement, wherein insurance providers are either simply beefing up their transition to the digital medium; or exploring innovative technologies and/or collaborating with existing technology partners or Insurtech start-ups for the development of new tools and models; or are even exploring unconventional routes to outsource solutions in order to bring agility to their operations.

In addition to automating and streamlining processes, particularly involving intelligent underwriting; insurance providers have been improving their use of external data, and unstructured and structured data; and studying ways to use knowledge graphs that enables them to identify correlated data trends.



Even as insurance providers trek the digital roadmap to bring their businesses in line with the current market trends to make them profitable, they are likely to face challenges owing to lack of insight about the future operational scenario, and may even face difficulty taking quick technology decisions that would impact their future operating models.

However, with no choice but to adopt digitalization, insurance providers need to work out on achieving balance between the need to invest in digital technology and their cost concerns to attract customers who are no longer sticking to traditional experiences.

The market is anticipated to gather a notable momentum owing to increasing digitization, rising uptake of the Internet of Things technology, and transition of insurance companies from product-based towards consumer-centric strategies. Insurance firms serving different industrial verticals are increasingly investing in digital solutions to deliver an enhanced customer experience while streamlining business operations.

Digital insurance options help companies in leveraging business analytics to make informed decisions as well as improve customer engagement. Ongoing digital transformation within the insurance sector is anticipated to boost global uptake of digital insurance platforms.

These platforms help insurance companies in connecting through a single centralized framework to address different issues. The platform enables insurance players to migrate from traditional processes towards the digital mode to make the insurance ecosystem customer-centric and upgrade operations and services using inbuilt functionalities.



The market is also gaining from evolving customer expectations and the need for attractive, simple products offering an omni-channel experience. The ongoing digital disruption is prompting insurance companies to embrace digital platforms and the cloud for delivering enhanced services.

Changing customer requirements and the need for technology-integrated solutions are expected to drive the demand for digital insurance platforms in the coming years. Insurance players managing different agencies and agents are leveraging digital platforms to reduce the cost associated with insurance processes.

These options are enabling companies to efficiently manage the digital insurance ecosystem, add new sale channels as well as improving accessibility, control and monitoring of insurance policies. While low penetration of sophisticated technology within the insurance industry, mainly across emerging economies, remains a key restraint, increasing digitization in developing economies like Brazil, India, China and South Africa is expected to present new growth opportunities.

The digital insurance platform market is anticipated to gain further from increasing focus of Gen Z on digital technologies and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among insurance players to achieve scalability.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization

Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient, Traditional Insurance Companies

An Introduction to Digital Insurance Platform: Creating Value Ecosystems within Insurance Industry

Digital Insurance Platform Market Charts an Ambitious Course with Positive Outlook: Global Market Prospects

Pandemic-Led Boost to Digitalization: A Bonus for Digital Insurance Platforms

Key Drivers & Restraints

Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Application: Automotive & Transportation to Remain Primary Application

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Impact of Pandemic on the Asian Insurance Digitalization Roadmap

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 125 Featured)

Accenture PLC

Appian Corporation

Bolt Solutions

Cogitate Technology Solutions, LLC.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Duck Creek Technologies LLC

DXC Technology Company

eBaoTech Corporation

EIS Group Software Limited

FINEOS Corporation UC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Internet Pipeline, Inc.

Inzura Ltd.

Majesco Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MindTree Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Prima Solutions SA

RGI S.P.A.

SAP SE

StoneRiver Insurance Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Vertafore, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years

Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal

Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to Reshape Insurance Sector

Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance Augurs Well

Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the Digital Insurance Marketplace

Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy to Aid Wider Uptake

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour

Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes to Benefit the Market

AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model

Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology

FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ige1ze

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

