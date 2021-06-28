Global $108.15 Billion Ride Hailing Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ride hailing market is expected to grow from $42.25 billion in 2020 to $56.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $108.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.

Major players in the ride-hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gett Inc., Lyft Inc., DiDi Chuxing, Delphi Automotive, Daimler AG., BlaBlaCar, and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.



The ride-hailing market consists of revenue generated by ride-hailing used for passenger transportation service in which the passengers are connected with the vehicle drivers through a smartphone-based app. The industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by automobile or van, not operated over regular routes and on regular schedules. Establishments of taxicab owners/operators, taxicab fleet operators, or taxicab organizations are included in this industry.



The ride hailing market covered in this report is segmented by vehicle type into two wheeler, three wheeler, four wheeler, others. It is also segmented by end-user into commercial, personal and by service type into e-hailing, car sharing, station based mobility, car rental.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Ride-hailing service providers need to follow several state and central laws for uninterrupted services. For instance, in U.S, driver-related regulations include requirements for background checks, driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, special licenses such as business licenses, and external vehicle displays.

While, the company-related regulations include requirements for the number of ride-hailing vehicles operating in a metropolitan area, providing a list of drivers to the city, and sharing trip data with the city. In some countries, fingerprint-based background checks are mandatory. This is because of the reported incidents of sexual assault and violence.

In February 2020, a report from the Union of Concerned Scientists shows that the average U.S. ride-hailing trip results in 69% more pollution than the transportation choices it displaces based on federal vehicle efficiency statistics. The environmental concern has enforced certain regulations on pollution control. Therefore, more restrict regulations are coming into force and compliance with these government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.



In March 2019, Uber, an American multinational ride-hailing company acquired Careem for $3.1 billion. This provides an opportunity for both companies to rapidly expand and capitalize on the region's underpenetrated mobility opportunity and the growing digital economy. The transaction would be the largest-ever technology industry transaction in the greater Middle East region. Careem is the internet platform for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region's ride-hailing economy, Careem is expanding services across its platform to include mass transportation, delivery, and payments.



On-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials are driving the growth of the ride-hailing market. On-demand transportation services is characterized by flexible routing and ad-hoc scheduling of private vehicles offering personal transport experience to the general public by picking or dropping at locations of passenger's choice. On-demand ride-hailing services ensure that customers can accurately locate the vehicles, track their journey, and offer safety to the occupants, and this factor is expected to significantly drive the market growth.

Additionally, lower rate of car ownership among millennials due to the high maintenance cost of personal cars is resulting in the rise in demand for ride-hailing services. The millennials are choosing practical, smartphone accessible transport options that are simple, flexible and inexpensive over car ownership. Also, buying a new car and maintaining it is costlier than renting a vehicle every year.

According to a survey by Cox Automotive in 2019, around 55% if Gen Z agrees that transportation is necessary but owing a car is not important which is supported by 45% millennials, 34% Gen X and 28% boomers. Hence, on-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials drive the growth of the ride-hailing market.



Ride-hailing services have been advancing in the past few years by delivering innovative facilities to riders all over the world. Using a ride-hailing app on an Android device has now become very common. For instance, Uber is a ride-hailing app from which we can request a women driver. This feature is mainly implemented to focus on the safety of a woman which helps to stay protected with a verified profile of a woman driver before committing the journey.

A major initiative is promoted by Safr, which permits the female passengers to select the gender of the driver, offers complete details about the driver's training. Similarly, HopSkipDrive is another ride-hailing app that gives safe and smarter transportation solutions to children by employing professional care drivers who have a minimum of 5year experience in caregiving.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ride Hailing Market Characteristics



3. Ride Hailing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ride Hailing



5. Ride Hailing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Ride Hailing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Ride Hailing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Ride Hailing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ride Hailing Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Two Wheeler

Three Wheeler

Four Wheeler

Others

6.2. Global Ride Hailing Market, Segmentation End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Commercial

Personal

6.3. Global Ride Hailing Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

E-Hailing

Car Sharing

Station based Mobility

Car rental

7. Ride Hailing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ride Hailing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ride Hailing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Uber Technologies Inc.

Grab

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Gett Inc.

Lyft Inc.

DiDi Chuxing

Delphi Automotive

Daimler AG.

BlaBlaCar

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Denso Corporation

Yandex.Taxi B.V.

Ola

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

TomTom NV

Lime (US)

inDriver

RideCell Inc.

Bolt Technology OU

VOXTUR SAS

Addison Lee Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3m19k0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

