Global $108 Billion Sexual Wellness Industry Outlook 2020-2027: Rise in Millennial Population, Surge in Disposable Income

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market by Product, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sexual wellness market size was valued at $74,770 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108,320 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.62% from 2021 to 2027.

Sexual wellness is a state of physical, mental, and social well-being in relation to sexuality. The main purpose of sexual wellness products is to provide safe sex and help enhance sexual pleasure. It also includes planning of pregnancy and prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Sexual wellness products include sex toys, contraceptives, exotic lingerie & apparels, pregnancy testing products, menstrual cups, and dental dams.

In recent years, sex toys have gained major popularity in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to benefits such as enhancement of sexual pleasure, help in treatment of menopausal symptoms such vaginal atrophy, vaginal pain, and vaginal tightness. Further, it is useful for men who face sexual problems such erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and decreasing interest in sex, which can be cured by using specific type of sex toys. In addition, sex toys can be used with or without a sex partner, which majorly drives the growth of the sex toys segment, thus contributing in the growth of the sexual wellness market.

The online stores segment for the distribution of sexual wellness products has gained significant popularity as it offers privacy to shoppers, a good number of options, discounts, and door step delivery. In most countries including India, there is a ban on displaying sex toys in public, which promotes their sales on online stores portals.

The major players operating in the market are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, TENGA Co., Ltd., Hot Octopuss, Caya, California Exotic Novelties LLC, Bijoux Indiscrets, and Adam & Eve Stores.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in Instances of AIDS/HIV and STIs

3.5.1.2. Use of Social Marketing to Promote Products

3.5.1.3. Rise in R&D Investments

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Reduced Sexual Acts

3.5.2.2. Restrictive Awareness and Accessibility to Condoms

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in Millennial Population

3.5.3.2. Surge in Disposable Income

Chapter 4: Sexual Wellness Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Sex Toys

4.3. Male Condoms

4.4. Female Contraceptives

4.5. Lubricants & Sprays

4.6. Others

Chapter 5: Sexual Wellness Market, by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Men

5.3. Women

5.4. LGBT Community

Chapter 6: Sexual Wellness Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.2. Specialty Stores

6.3. Drug Stores

6.4. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.5. Online Stores

Chapter 7: Sexual Wellness Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

Companies Mentioned

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Karex Berhad

TENGA Co. Ltd.

Hot Octopuss

Caya

California Exotic Novelties LLC

Bijoux Indiscrets

Adam & Eve Stores

