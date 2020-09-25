Global $11.2 Billion Biologics Contract Development Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Contract Development Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Mammalian, Microbial), by Product Service Type, by Disease Indication (Oncology, Immunological Disorders), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics contract development market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.



The market comprises of organizations that offer services such as the development of cell lines, upstream and downstream processes, analytical methods, and formulations. These organizations specialize in developing and manufacturing stable cell lines that are extensively used in a number of important applications including drug screening, gene functional studies, and biologics production.



Factors such as increasing adoption of advanced technologies for biologic development, favorable environment for clinical trials in developing countries, and an increase in outsourcing of R&D activities are paving way for the growth of the market.



Growing M&A and collaboration activities between biopharma companies and CDOs are yet another factor assisting in market growth, allowing more financial stability and amalgamation of advanced and specialized technologies. For instance, in February 2020, LakePharma, Inc., and NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC, a CRO, providing integrated chemistry and biology services, announced a strategic alliance to offer streamlined Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) development solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.



Many biopharma and pharma companies are increasingly looking for outsourcing their activities as it helps accelerate workflow (speed) of the company, provides unique specialized services, decreases drug manufacturing costs, and provides expertise. These factors are expected to boost the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization market growth in the coming years.



Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights

Mammalian source emerged as the largest product segment in 2019, as the majority of research activities are being carried out using mammalian cell lines.

The process development segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as many companies are opting to outsource for production of recombinant proteins and Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs).

North America dominated the market in 2019. An increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships and a rise in demand for specialized testing services are likely to have a positive impact on the market.

dominated the market in 2019. An increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships and a rise in demand for specialized testing services are likely to have a positive impact on the market. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to encounter the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biologics Contract Development Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Increasing adoption of advanced technologies

3.2.3 Increasing mergers and collaborations

3.2.4 Favourable environment for clinical trials in developing countries

3.2.5 Increasing outsourcing of R&D activities

3.2.6 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.7 Intellectual property rights issues

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Biologics Contract Development: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Biologics Contract Development Market: Source Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Biologics Contract Development Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.1.1 Microbial

4.1.2 Mammalian

4.1.3 Others



Chapter 5 Biologics Contract Development Market: Product Service Segment Analysis

5.1 Biologics Contract Development Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Cell Line Development

5.2.1 Cell Line Development Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.2.1.1 Microbial Cell Line Development

5.2.1.2 Mammalian Cell Line Development

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.1.3.1 Others Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Process Development

5.3.1 Process Development Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Upstream Process Development

5.3.2.1 Upstream Process Development Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.1.1 Microbial

5.3.2.1.2 Microbial Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.1.3 Mammalian

5.3.2.1.4 Mammalian Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2.1.5 Others

5.3.3 Downstream Process Development

5.3.3.1 Downstream Process Development, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3.1.1 Impurity, Isolation, & Identification

5.3.3.1.3 Physicochemical Characterization

5.3.3.1.4 Physicochemical Characterization Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3.1.5 Pharmaceutical Analysis

5.3.3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Analysis Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3.1.7 Others

5.4 Downstream Process, By Product

5.4.1 Mabs (Monoclonal Antibodies)

5.4.2 Recombinant Proteins

5.4.2.1 Recombinant Proteins Analysis Market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2.1.1 Others

5.5 Other Product Service (Quality and Regulatory Services, Etc)



Chapter 6 Biologics Contract Development Market: Disease Indication Segment Analysis

6.1 Biologics Contract Development Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Immunological Disorders

6.4 Cardiovascular Disorders

6.5 Haematological Disorders



Chapter 7 Biologics Contract Development Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Wuxi Biologics

Abzena Ltd.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

AGC Biologics

SE Thermo Fischer (Patheon)

(Patheon) Lakepharma, Inc.

Genscript

BioNova Scientific

BI BioXcellence

STC Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyqo4z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

