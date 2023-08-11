Global $11.4 Billion Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook, 2028 - Increasing Demand for ML and AI by Automobile Companies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive manufacturing equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size estimated to expand from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 11.4 billion by 2028, at an impressive CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by multiple factors, including the rising demand for automobiles, especially in emerging markets, prompting manufacturers to expand their production capabilities.

Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the industry, such as robotics and automation, are leading to more advanced and efficient manufacturing equipment. Additionally, government initiatives focusing on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency are driving the demand for specialized manufacturing equipment for electric and hybrid vehicles, presenting lucrative opportunities for innovation and success in the market.

Robot Segment to Lead the Market

The robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors, including the significant increase in productivity achieved by robots due to their continuous operation without breaks, reducing downtime and enhancing efficiency. Robots' precision and consistency in completing tasks lead to higher-quality output and increased customer satisfaction.

Safety is another critical driver for the adoption of robots in automotive manufacturing, as they can handle hazardous or repetitive tasks, minimizing the risk of workplace injuries and improving worker safety. Furthermore, automation of certain processes results in cost savings, improved efficiency, and increased production volumes of high-quality products, leading to higher profitability and market share for companies.

Automatic Segment to Exhibit High CAGR

The automatic segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by technological advancements in automation systems, making them more reliable and efficient compared to semi-automatic and manual systems.

Automatic systems require less human intervention, resulting in faster and streamlined production processes, leading to cost savings and increased profitability for manufacturers. As a result, the automotive manufacturing equipment market in the automatic segment is witnessing rapid growth.

Asia Pacific: A Prominent Growth Region

Asia Pacific is a major region experiencing remarkable economic growth, with countries like China and India investing heavily in infrastructure, including transportation networks and manufacturing facilities. This has led to increased demand for automotive manufacturing equipment, particularly for modernized factories and production lines.

Additionally, the region is witnessing a surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, leading to increased investment in specialized manufacturing equipment for components like batteries. The region's growing demand for automobiles and related equipment is driving the growth of the automotive manufacturing equipment market.

Major Players

Key players in the automotive manufacturing equipment market include ABB (Switzerland), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (US), AMADA CO., LTD. (Japan), AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. (Japan), Durr Group (Germany), Schuler Group (Germany), TRUMPF (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), among others.

Research Coverage

The report segments the automotive manufacturing equipment market based on equipment type, mode of operation, vehicle type, and region. Equipment types include CNC machines, conveyor belts, injection molding machines, robots, stamping machines, and welding machines. Mode of operation is classified as automatic and semi-automatic, while vehicle types include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The study also forecasts the market size in four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Elevated Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Globally



Increased Use of Automation by OEMs in Developed Countries to Boost Cost Efficiency



High Adoption of Industry 4.0 by Automakers

Restraints

High Installation and Ownership Costs for SMEs

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for ML and AI by Automobile Companies



Thriving Automotive Sector in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Vulnerability of Industrial Manufacturing Systems to Cyberattacks



Interoperability and Integration-Related Issues

Premium Insights

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Players in Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market

Robots to Capture the Largest Share of Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2028

Automatic Segment to Exhibit Higher CAGR in Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market During Forecast Period

Passenger Vehicles Segment to Hold Larger Share of Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Between 2023 and 2028

India to Record Highest CAGR in Global Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market from 2023 to 2028

Other Key Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Technology Analysis

3D Vision Systems and 3D Scanners



Industrial Internet of Things and AI



Robotic Vision



5G



Safety Sensor-Enabled Industrial Robots

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants



Threat of Substitutes



Bargaining Power of Suppliers



Bargaining Power of Buyers



Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Case Studies

G-Tekt Adopted ABB's Robotic Solutions to Handle Heavy Automotive Components



Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC) Implemented ABB's Robots to Increase Production of Electric Cars



Jtekt Integrated Fanuc's Robots into Its Production Line to Increase Plant Efficiency and Productivity



Seeger Precision Parts Ltd. Deployed Fanuc's CNC Machines to Manufacture a Diverse Range of Automobile Parts



P.M.C. Installed Kuka AG's Modular Robot Cells for Welding Applications

Trade Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2023-2024

Regulations and Standards

