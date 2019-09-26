Global $11.74 Bn Vehicle Control Unit Market to 2027
Sep 26, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Control Unit - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vehicle Control Unit market accounted for $2.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing adoption rate of electric vehicles and technological advancements in-vehicle electronics, battery management systems etc., are driving the market growth. However, the higher cost of creating all the needed hardware boards act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, programmable and flexible VCU's will provide ample opportunities for market growth.
The Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) is a device that reads the signals of the sensor, for instance, charger connection and it then acts to balance the system energy, brakes, control the motor and the charging system up to charger lock. It also ensures a fail-operational function for highly automated driving (HAD) solutions. Its function is to coordinate powertrain controllers or partially host their functionality. This includes for example inverter control, battery management, charging control as well as vehicle functions that are today located in transmission- and engine control.
By component type, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The software can be reprogrammed over the air (OTA) utilizing SOTA and FOTA protocols. Due to this, VCU is very flexible, adaptable and can fit into any vehicle system with the assistance of required programming.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is a key region for developments, significant R&D, and technological advancements in electric vehicles, advanced automotive systems, and charging solutions.
The rising demand for advanced automotive features in electric vehicles and electrification of automotive components are driving the market growth in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Vehice Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passenger Car
5.3 Commercial Vehicle
6 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Capacity Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 16-Bit
6.3 32-Bit
6.4 64-Bit
7 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autonomous Driving/Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)
7.3 Predictive Technology
8 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Component Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Software
9 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Voltage Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 12/24V
9.3 36/48V
10 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Electric Two-Wheeler Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 E-Scooter/Moped
10.3 E-Motorcycle
11 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Communication Technology Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Controller Area Network (CAN)
11.3 Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
11.4 Flexray
11.5 Ethernet
12 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Propulsion Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
12.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
13 Global Vehicle Control Unit Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.2 Autonomous Solutions Inc.
15.3 Stmicroelectronics
15.4 PI Innovo
15.5 IET SPA
15.6 Aim Technologies
15.7 Embitel
15.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.9 Continental AG
15.10 Rimac Automobili
15.11 Texas Instruments
15.12 Pues Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqphdw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article