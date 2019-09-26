Global $11.74 Bn Vehicle Control Unit Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Control Unit - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicle Control Unit market accounted for $2.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as increasing adoption rate of electric vehicles and technological advancements in-vehicle electronics, battery management systems etc., are driving the market growth. However, the higher cost of creating all the needed hardware boards act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, programmable and flexible VCU's will provide ample opportunities for market growth.



The Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) is a device that reads the signals of the sensor, for instance, charger connection and it then acts to balance the system energy, brakes, control the motor and the charging system up to charger lock. It also ensures a fail-operational function for highly automated driving (HAD) solutions. Its function is to coordinate powertrain controllers or partially host their functionality. This includes for example inverter control, battery management, charging control as well as vehicle functions that are today located in transmission- and engine control.



By component type, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The software can be reprogrammed over the air (OTA) utilizing SOTA and FOTA protocols. Due to this, VCU is very flexible, adaptable and can fit into any vehicle system with the assistance of required programming.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is a key region for developments, significant R&D, and technological advancements in electric vehicles, advanced automotive systems, and charging solutions.



The rising demand for advanced automotive features in electric vehicles and electrification of automotive components are driving the market growth in the region.



