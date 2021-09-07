Global $113.99 Bn Insurance Brokers Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance brokers market is expected to grow from $88.16 billion in 2020 to $92.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The market is expected to reach $113.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Major players in the insurance brokers market are Aon Plc; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; BB&T Corp.; Brown & Brown Insurance Inc.; HUB International Ltd.; Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.; NFP Corp.; Willis Towers Watson Plc; Wells Fargo Insurance Services; and Meadowbrook Insurance Group.



The insurance brokers market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents or brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The integration of AI in the insurance sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance brokers market. The AI and human creativity combined power integrate the Intelligent Broker, an automation program for the insurance industry. Brokers will be able to resolve complicated obstacles, produce innovative products and services, and join or build new markets.

In addition to this, AI in the insurance industry will improve customer service and prevent customers from fraud. In 2018, 79% of insurance managers believe that AI will revolutionize the way clients communicate with them and 59% of insurance agents are searching for ways to use AI to speed up the launch of new products and services.



The insurance brokers market covered in this report is segmented by type into life insurance; general insurance; health insurance; others, by mode into offline; online, by end user into corporate; individual.



In March 2020, Aon, a UK-based global professional services firm that is engaged in selling a wide range of financial risk-mitigation products, including pension administration, insurance, and health-insurance plans acquired Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion. The acquisition provided Aon to serve in areas including intellectual property, cyber, and climate risk to the company clients. Moreover, the deal will accelerate the innovations and strengthen the company's position in the insurance industry with more relevant solutions for clients. Willis Towers Watson is a British-American company engaged in providing risk management, insurance brokerage, and advisory services.



The increasing demand for insurance policies is expected to fuel the growth of the insurance brokers market over the coming years. The demand for insurance policies has risen due to the availability of security services and customized financial services to clients. Increasing demand for insurance policies drives the growth of the insurance brokerage market.



The impact of COVID 19 is predicted to limit the growth of the insurance brokers market over the forecast period. COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of millions of people, affected supply chains & business sectors, and disrupted economies worldwide. Coronavirus outbreak has several impacts on the insurance sector, from employee and business continuity concerns to customer care considerations to the financial outlook.

For instance, the Indian insurance industry's productivity has been hit by 30% in March 2020. The pandemic has pushed the insurance industry to heavily depend on digitalization for selling new policies, setting up claims, and to make other transactions. Therefore, the impact of COVID 19 restraints the growth of the insurance brokers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Insurance Brokers Market Characteristics



3. Insurance Brokers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Brokers



5. Insurance Brokers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Insurance Brokers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Insurance Brokers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Insurance Brokers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Insurance Brokers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Life Insurance

General Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

6.2. Global Insurance Brokers Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

6.3. Global Insurance Brokers Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Corporate

Individual

7. Insurance Brokers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Insurance Brokers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Insurance Brokers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

& Co BB&T Corp.

Brown & Brown Insurance Inc

HUB International Ltd.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc

NFP Corp

Willis Towers Watson Plc

Wells Fargo Insurance Services

Meadowbrook Insurance Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Lockton Inc

USI Insurance Services LLC

Truist Financial Corp.

