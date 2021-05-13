Global $117.82 Billion Data Center Colocation Market to 2028: Businesses and Cloud Service Providers are Shifting Toward Colocation or Multi-Tenant Data Centers

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Colocation Type, by End-use, by Enterprise Size, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center colocation market size is expected to reach USD 117.82 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028

Several businesses and cloud service providers are shifting toward colocation or multi-tenant data centers, which is a key factor contributing to the market growth. Colocation is the preferred choice among numerous enterprises as it offers increased cost benefits compared to building and maintaining their own data center facility.

Colocation data centers also offer operational flexibility while scaling up infrastructure to accommodate larger data volumes. With the rising costs of land, property, and IT infrastructure, these data centers are a viable option for SMEs due to limited IT spending.



The proliferation of online shopping worldwide is anticipated to upkeep the market growth over the next seven years. An increase in the number of online shoppers translates to the generation of increased data volumes in the retail sector. This has led to increased investments in the IT infrastructure sector, especially in data centers. Several retailers are opting for colocation centers to save IT costs, which is further expected to drive market growth.



Countries, such as India, China, and the U.S., have strict data localization laws to prevent cross-border data transfers. The European Union implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which laid down the norms related to personal data transfer and usage. Such protection laws have propelled several enterprises to locate their data centers within the country borders and localize data storage.

Colocation data centers have presented businesses with an opportunity of leasing the infrastructure at affordable rates in proximity to the user, while also scaling the infrastructure to accommodate data volumes. These factors are expected to increase the deployment of colocation facilities, thereby driving the market growth.



Data Center Colocation Market Report Highlights

The wholesale type segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of over 16% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the top global companies, such as Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp., renting wholesale colocation centers for their servers.

The product demand in the small- & medium-scale business segment captured a sizeable share of over 37% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to witness an uptick in demand registering a strong CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period on account of the rising data volumes across the region.

is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period on account of the rising data volumes across the region. A large percentage of the population uses smartphones, thus increasing the viewership of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and streaming services. This is expected to generate large data volumes, thereby increasing the demand for high data storage and faster processing speeds.

The healthcare end-use segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising need to effectively store and manage patient data and increased focus on medical services amid the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2028

2.2. Data Center Colocation Market, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 3. Data Center Colocation Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Data Center Colocation Market: Colocation Type Outlook

4.1. Data Center Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Colocation Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

4.2. Retail Colocation

4.3. Wholesale Colocation



Chapter 5. Data Center Colocation Market: Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1. Data Center Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Enterprise Size, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

5.2. SMEs

5.3. Large Enterprises



Chapter 6. Data Center Colocation Market: End-use Outlook

6.1. Data Center Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

6.2. Retail

6.3. BFSI

6.4. IT & Telecom

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Media & Entertainment



Chapter 7. Data Center Colocation Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. Data Center Colocation Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company overview

8.2. Financial performance

8.3. Product benchmarking

8.4. Recent developments

China Telecom Corporation Limited

CoreSite Realty Corporation

CyrusOne Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

NaviSite

NTT Communications Corporation

Telehouse

