Global $118 Bn Dialysis (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis) Market to 2025: Top Players are Baxter Intl, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Asahi Kasei Corp and Medtronic
Sep 10, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use, Product & Service, Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), and Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.
Globally dialysis market is increasing due to growth in the number of end-stage renal disease patient numbers. The primary reason for the growth of this market is the growing incidence of diabetes and hypertension across the world, acute shortage of donors for kidney transplants. Key manufacturers also drive the dialysis market as they have introduced advanced products and services.
North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market
In this report, we have done an inclusive analysis of the dialysis market by regions. The covered regions are; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market due to increasing ESRD patients, strong healthcare support system and available reimbursement option.
The service segment is a clear winner in the global dialysis market
The report studies the market for the following products and service segment: equipment, consumables, and service. The equipment is further sub-segmented into hemodialysis machines, water treatment systems, Other equipment. Similarly, consumables are sub-segmented into blood dialyzer, hemodialysis catheters, hemodialysis concentrates, other consumables. The service segment is a clear winner in the global dialysis market.
Company Analysis - Overview, Recent Initiatives, Sales
Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Medtronic Plc, are some of the top companies operating in the global dialysis market; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Dialysis Market & Dialysis Patients Population Analysis
4.1 Global Dialysis Market
4.2 Global Dialysis Patients Population
5. Market Share Analysis - Global Dialysis
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Product & Services
5.3 By End-Users
5.4 By Regions
6. Type - Global Dialysis Market
6.1 Hemodialysis
6.2 Peritoneal Dialysis
7. Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market
7.1 Equipment
7.1.1 Hemodialysis Machines
7.1.2 Water Treatment Systems
7.1.3 Other Dialysis Equipment
7.2 Consumables
7.2.1 Blood Dialyzer
7.2.2 Hemodialysis Catheters
7.2.3 Hemodialysis Concentrates
7.2.4 Other Dialysis Consumables
7.3 Services
8. End-Users - Global Dialysis Market
8.1 In-center Dialysis
8.2 Home Dialysis
9. Regions - Global Dialysis Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Rest of the World
10. Company Analysis
10.1 Baxter International Inc.
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Recent Developments
10.1.3 Revenue
10.2 Fresenius Medical Care
10.3 DaVita Inc.
10.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation
10.5 Medtronic Plc
11. Market Dynamics
