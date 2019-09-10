Global $118 Bn Dialysis (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis) Market to 2025: Top Players are Baxter Intl, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Asahi Kasei Corp and Medtronic

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), End-Use, Product & Service, Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), and Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dialysis Market is expected to be more than US$ 118 Billion by 2025.

Globally dialysis market is increasing due to growth in the number of end-stage renal disease patient numbers. The primary reason for the growth of this market is the growing incidence of diabetes and hypertension across the world, acute shortage of donors for kidney transplants. Key manufacturers also drive the dialysis market as they have introduced advanced products and services.



North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market



In this report, we have done an inclusive analysis of the dialysis market by regions. The covered regions are; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. North America holds the majority of the share in the global dialysis market due to increasing ESRD patients, strong healthcare support system and available reimbursement option.



The service segment is a clear winner in the global dialysis market



The report studies the market for the following products and service segment: equipment, consumables, and service. The equipment is further sub-segmented into hemodialysis machines, water treatment systems, Other equipment. Similarly, consumables are sub-segmented into blood dialyzer, hemodialysis catheters, hemodialysis concentrates, other consumables. The service segment is a clear winner in the global dialysis market.



Company Analysis - Overview, Recent Initiatives, Sales



Baxter International Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Medtronic Plc, are some of the top companies operating in the global dialysis market; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Dialysis Market & Dialysis Patients Population Analysis

4.1 Global Dialysis Market

4.2 Global Dialysis Patients Population



5. Market Share Analysis - Global Dialysis

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Product & Services

5.3 By End-Users

5.4 By Regions



6. Type - Global Dialysis Market

6.1 Hemodialysis

6.2 Peritoneal Dialysis



7. Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market

7.1 Equipment

7.1.1 Hemodialysis Machines

7.1.2 Water Treatment Systems

7.1.3 Other Dialysis Equipment

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Blood Dialyzer

7.2.2 Hemodialysis Catheters

7.2.3 Hemodialysis Concentrates

7.2.4 Other Dialysis Consumables

7.3 Services



8. End-Users - Global Dialysis Market

8.1 In-center Dialysis

8.2 Home Dialysis



9. Regions - Global Dialysis Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Baxter International Inc.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenue

10.2 Fresenius Medical Care

10.3 DaVita Inc.

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.5 Medtronic Plc



11. Market Dynamics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw3m2i



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

