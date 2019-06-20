Global $12.6 Bn Railway Cybersecurity Market to 2027 - Major Players are Thales, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, and Nokia Networks

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural and On-board), Solutions and Services, Security Type (Network, Application, End Point, System Administration, and Data Protection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Railway Cybersecurity Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% From USD 6.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.6 Billion by 2027.

Increase in user preference for urban transportation and growing demand for convenient transport to fuel the demand for railway cybersecurity

Major factors driving the railway cybersecurity market include the adoption of IoT as well as automation technologies to enhance efficiency in the optimization of railways and increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for modernization of railways. However, the capital-intensive nature of implementing connected technology is inhibiting the growth of the railway cybersecurity market.

Railway cybersecurity refers to the body of technologies, processes, and practices designed to protect networks, devices, programs, and data transferred within or outside a vehicle. Railway applications such as train tracking & monitoring, railway signaling system, and on-board control systems are prone to attacks, damages, or unauthorized access from external entities. Railway cybersecurity also refers to the security of railway by two types, namely, infrastructural solution and on-board solution.

The continuous innovations in existing technology have contributed to environmental efficiency, security and safety, and intellectual mobility. The safety and control technology presently used in the railway industry includes positive train control (PTC), computer-based train control (CBTC), and automated train control (ATC). CBTC is usually combined with ATC and PTC to enhance safety and security. CBTC was first used in Europe in the late 1960s and gained popularity worldwide by the 1980s. PTC has been widely used in the US due to a government mandate to install PTC on all rail lines in the country by December 2019.

Some of the major players in the railway cybersecurity market are Thales (France), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), and Nokia Networks (Finland). These players have long-term supply contracts with leading service operators. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the railway cybersecurity market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

5.2.1.2 Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Pace of Cybersecurity Advancements in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Cloud-Based Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security of Generated Data

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Cybersecurity Expertise for Proactive Strategic Planning



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technological Overview

6.1.1 IoT in Railways

6.1.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing in Railways

6.1.3 Connected Trains

6.1.3.1 Positive Train Control (PTC)

6.1.3.2 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

6.1.3.3 Passenger Information System (PIS)

6.1.4 Autonomous Train

6.1.5 European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA)

6.2 Regulatory Overview

6.2.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

6.2.2 International Union of Railways (UIC)

6.2.3 Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008



7 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions and Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Risk and Compliance Management

7.2.2 Encryption

7.2.3 Firewall

7.2.4 Antivirus/Antimalware

7.2.5 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Design and Implementation

7.3.2 Risk and Threat Assessment

7.3.3 Support and Maintenance



8 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application Security

8.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8.3 Network Security

8.3.1 North America is Estimated to Be the Second Fastest Market in for the Network Security Segment

8.4 Data Protection

8.4.1 Government Regulations Related to Data Protection Such as GDPR is Estimated to Drive the Market

8.5 End Point Security

8.5.1 Increasing Security Requirement for the Devices Such as IP Cameras, Passenger Information Display, Passenger Announcement, and Automatic Doors is Major Driving Factor for the End Point Security

8.6 System Administration

8.6.1 Europe is the Largest Market for System Administration



9 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infrastructural

9.2.1 Increase in Connected and Digitalised Infrastructure in Asia Pacific Region Will Propel the Market for Infrastructural Solution

9.3 On-Board

9.3.1 Increasing Government Norms Related to Passenger Security Will Propel On-Board Security Market



10 Railway Cybersecurity Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thales Group

12.2 Alstom

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Bombardier

12.5 General Electric (WabTec)

12.6 Nokia Networks

12.7 Hitachi

12.8 IBM

12.9 Cisco

12.10 United Technologies (Rockwell Collins)

12.11 Huawei

12.12 Toshiba

12.13 Tech Mahindra

12.14 TUV Rheinland

12.15 Capgemini (Sogeti)

12.16 ABB

12.17 Bae Systems

12.18 Cylus

12.19 Cervello

12.20 Euromicron Group (Telent GmbH)



