Global $12.77 Billion Spiral Membrane Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spiral Membrane Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Nanofiltration), By Polymer Type (Polyamide, PS & PES, And Fluoropolymer), By End-Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spiral membrane market size is expected to reach USD 12.77 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing need for treatment of liquid substances disposing of from various industries is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Increasing investments in research and development of technologically advanced membranes such as organic membrane products by major players.



Increasing consumption of the product in various industries such as food & beverages, water treatment, wastewater treatment, and pharmaceuticals, among others is one of the major factors driving market growth. In addition, spiral membrane are being used to filter fluid-wastes containing chemicals in the chemical and petrochemical industries, which is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global spiral membrane market.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization resulting in rising pollution levels, harmful chemicals disposing of in freshwater and insufficiency of useable water are other major factors boosting need for spiral membrane to filter liquids, thereby driving market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the technology segments, the reverse osmosis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the polymer type segments, the polyamide segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The PS & PES segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR in during the forecast period. The water and wastewater segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

North America spiral membrane market accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, due to well-developed end-use industries, where employment of spiral membrane is a necessity in order to filter liquid substances.

spiral membrane market accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, due to well-developed end-use industries, where employment of spiral membrane is a necessity in order to filter liquid substances. Europe market is expected to register a substantial and steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to constant innovations, strategic steps, and investments by players operating in the region.

market is expected to register a substantial and steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to constant innovations, strategic steps, and investments by players operating in the region. Asia Pacific spiral membrane market is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of spiral membrane for wastewater treatment, and rapidly growing industries including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, etc. in the region.

spiral membrane market is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of spiral membrane for wastewater treatment, and rapidly growing industries including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, etc. in the region. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Spiral Membrane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Spiral Membrane Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for spiral membranes

4.2.2.2. Strict regulations by Government

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive operating cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Spiral Membrane By Polymer Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Polymer Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Polyamide

5.3. PS & PES

5.3.3. Fluoropolymers



Chapter 6. Spiral Membrane By Technology Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Reverse Osmosis

6.3. Nanofiltration

6.4. Ultrafiltration

6.5. Microfiltration



Chapter 7. Spiral Membrane By End-Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Chemicals & Petrochemicals

7.3. Food & Beverage

7.4. Water & Wastewater Treatment

7.5. Oil & Gas



Chapter 8. Spiral Membrane Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Spiral Membrane Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

DowDuPont Inc.

Hydranautics

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions

LG Water Solutions Koch Membrane Systems

Duraflow LLC

Pall Corporation

Pentair plc

Lanxess.

