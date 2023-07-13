Global $12.8 Bn Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Markets, 2023-2028 - Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2028 from USD 5.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

The growth of this market can be attributed to the availability of funding for the development of gene therapy. Gene therapy is a rapidly growing field, and funding is needed for research and development, clinical trials, and manufacturing.

This report provides a detailed picture of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the type, product & service, workflow, application, disease indication, end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

The vector amplification, editing, and expansion segment accounted for the largest share by the upstream manufacturing process during the forecast period

Vector amplification, editing, and expansion are critical steps in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing as they directly impact the quantity, quality, and functionality of the vectors. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is witnessing significant advancements, particularly in the development of novel therapeutics and vaccines.

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are crucial tools for delivering therapeutic genes or vaccine antigens. The demand for vector amplification, editing, and expansion is driven by the need to produce a diverse range of viral vectors and plasmid DNA for various therapeutic and vaccine candidates.

Europe: The second largest region in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market

The European viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have propelled its expansion. Europe is at the forefront of developing and adopting emerging technologies in the field of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

This includes advancements in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies. The adoption of these innovative technologies accelerates the progress of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing research and expands its applications. Additionally, Europe offers comprehensive training and education programs in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Universities, research institutes, and organizations provide funding, and conferences to enhance the knowledge and skills of scientists and researchers. The availability of funding promotes the adoption and utilization of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies in Europe.

Premium Insights

Ongoing Research on Viral Vector-Based Cell and Gene Therapies to Drive Market

Products Segment in Us Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Products Segment to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders, Cancer, and Infectious Diseases

Availability of Funding for Development of Gene Therapy

Effectiveness of Viral Vectors

Ongoing Research on Viral Vector-Based Gene and Cell Therapies

Restraints

High Operational Costs Associated with Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Short Shelf Life of Viral Vectors

Opportunities

Smart Capital Deployment and Planning for Scalability

Leveraging Digital Tools to Facilitate Operational Excellence

Challenges

Risk of Mutagenesis and Other Unwanted Outcomes

Individual Optimization and Low Yield

Indicative Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis: Manufacturing Phases Add Maximum Value

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Examples of Advanced Products/Platforms

Patent Analysis

Top Patent Owners in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, January 2014 to January 2023

to Examples of Recent Patent Activity in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers

Regulatory Analysis

