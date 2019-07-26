Global $12.97 Billion Glass Filled Nylon Markets, Analysis 2017-2018 & Outlook 2019-2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Filled Nylon - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Glass Filled Nylon market accounted for $6.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include superior properties offered by glass filled nylon and growing demand for glass filled nylon from the automotive industry. However, Shortage of polyamide 66 is restraining the market growth.

Glass-filled nylon is a great 3D printing material that allows complex and resistant models. It is durable and strong that's why it perfectly fits technical uses. These are made from a mix of polyamide powder and glass beads. Glass-filled nylon is used in many industries such as the automotive industry. It can be placed near engines and used for parts that require a lot of stresses and loads.

Based on the Type, Polyamide 6 has significant growth during the forecast period owing to its easy availability and low price. It also offers superior properties such as good tensile strength, high mechanical strength, and chemical resistance. These properties make polyamide 6 based glass filled nylon widely used in the automotive and electrical & electronics industries.



By Geography, APAC has a significant market share during the forecast period due to the booming electrical & electronics and industrial sectors. China is one of the key consumers of glass filled nylon in APAC. The country has become the single-largest consumer of glass filled nylon in the electrical & electronics industry and is expected to strengthen its market position.



11 Company Profiling



