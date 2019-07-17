Global $120+ Bn Defense & Security Drones Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cumulative Revenue of Global Defense & Security Drones Market Will Reach $121.9 Billion During 2019-2025, Resulting from a Continuous Growth of 9.91% Per Annum Over the Forecast Years.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.

The trend and outlook of the global market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defence & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defence & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System.



According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.3 Global Software Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.4 Global Service Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Global Market by UAV Type

4.1 Market Overview by UAV Type

4.2 Global Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Market 2014-2025

4.3 Global High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Market 2014-2025

4.4 Global Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV) Market 2014-2025

4.5 Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2014-2025

4.6 Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Global Semi-autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.3 Global Autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.4 Global Remotely Operated Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

6.1 Market Overview by End-user

6.2 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Army 2014-2025

6.3 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Air Force 2014-2025

6.4 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Navy and Marine 2014-2025

6.5 Global Defense & Security Drones Market for Government and Police 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Global Defense Drones Market 2014-2025

7.2.1 Global Market of Defense Drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) 2014-2025

7.2.2 Global Market of Defense Drones for Battle Damage Management 2014-2025

7.2.3 Global Market of Defense Drones for Combat Operations 2014-2025

7.2.4 Global Market of Defense Drones for Delivery and Transportation 2014-2025

7.2.5 Global Market of Defense Drones for Border Management 2014-2025

7.3 Global Security Drones Market 2014-2025

7.3.1 Global Market of Security Drones for Police Investigation 2014-2025

7.3.2 Global Market of Security Drones for Traffic Monitoring 2014-2025

7.3.3 Global Market of Security Drones for Disaster Management 2014-2025

7.3.4 Global Market of Security Drones for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

7.3.5 Global Market of Security Drones for Other Applications 2014-2025



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Frame

8.1 Market Overview by Frame

8.2 Global Fixed-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.3 Global Rotary-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.4 Global Hybrid/Transitional Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Range

9.1 Market Overview by Range

9.2 Global Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.3 Global Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.4 Global Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Propulsion

10.1 Market Overview by Propulsion

10.2 Global Battery-Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.3 Global Fuel Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.4 Global Hybrid Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



11 Segmentation of Global Market by Endurance

11.1 Market Overview by Endurance

11.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 11.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 2-6 Hours 2014-2025

11.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of >6 Hours 2014-2025



12 Segmentation of Global Market by MTOW

12.1 Market Overview by MTOW

12.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of <_5 kilograms="kilograms" _014-2025="_014-2025" />12.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of 25-150 Kilograms 2014-2025

12.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of >150 Kilograms2014-2025



13 Segmentation of Global Market by Launching Mode

13.1 Market Overview by Launching Mode

13.2 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Vertical Take-off 2014-2025

13.3 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Automatic Take-off and Landing 2014-2025

13.4 Global Market of Defense & Security Drones with Catapult Launcher 2014-2025

13.5 Global Market of Hand Launched Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



14 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

14.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview of Key Vendors

15.2 Company Profiles



16 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

16.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

16.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

(AVIC) BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.



