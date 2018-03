Global $123.4 Bn Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing Market to 2022

The market for automatic environmental control manufacturing reached a value of nearly $81.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to nearly $123.4 billion by 2022.

This research report categorizes the automatic environmental control market by type. Product type includes heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration.



Global automatic environmental control manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for automatic controls pertaining to air conditioning and heating. Emerging market growth, low-interest rate environment, urbanization, rising population, rapid growth in manufacturing and construction industries is driving the demand for automatic environmental control products.



At the same time, there is mounting pressure on environmental control manufacturing to reduce costs, enhance product features and offer automatic controls integrated with IoT technologies.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, interest rate increases and rising trade protectionism.

Report Includes:

94 data tables

An overview of the global markets for automatic environmental control manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 20132017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of major trends shaping the automatic environmental control manufacturing market including, development and manufacture of smart thermostats, building energy management system (BEMS) and developing systems based on IoT for remote monitoring and control of boilers

Assessment of applications for heating equipment, refrigeration equipment, and air conditioning equipment

Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Ingersoll Rand

Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric SE

United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2skpxs/global_123_4_bn?w=5





