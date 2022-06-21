Global $13.19 Bn Research Antibodies and Reagents Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow from $12.40 billion in 2021 to $13.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market is expected to reach $16.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%



The research antibodies and reagents market consist of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases.

The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others.

The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.



The main types of technologies in research antibodies and reagents are western blot, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), multiplex immunosorbent assay, immunoprecipitation and others.

The western blot, also known as western blotting, is a molecular biology and immunogenetics analytical technique for detecting specific proteins in a sample of tissue homogenate or extract. The different applications include proteomics, drug discovery & development, genomics and implemented in various sectors such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs).



Increasing investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. In the field of life science research, antibodies and reagents are essential components for the investigation of biological processes or causes of diseases through careful experimentation, observation, laboratory work, analysis, and testing.

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science's (AAAS) statistics published in December 2019, the total investment in medical and health research in the US grew by 6.4%. The health industry invested $129.5 billion (66.7%), followed by federal agencies investments of $43 billion (22.2%), and $21.7 billion (11.2%) invested by foundations, state & local governments, academic research institutions, and voluntary health associations. Thus, increasing investment in healthcare research and development will increase the utilization of research antibodies and reagents.



Reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents is expected to hamper the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. Reproducibility is the ability of an experiment or calculation to be duplicated by other researchers working independently. The prevalence of irreproducible preclinical research exceeded 50%, resulting in approximately $28 billion spent on preclinical research every year.

Among the irreproducible research, the largest fraction of about 36% is assigned to biological reagents, which amounts to $10 billion annually. This huge research wastage expenses are due to insufficiently validated antibodies and irreproducible reagents that are not appropriate for the target proteins. Thus, reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents are expected to restrain the market growth.



Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period. Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry as this will affect the outcome of the research.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Characteristics



3. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Research Antibodies and Reagents



5. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

6.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Proteomics

Drug discovery & Development

Genomics

6.3. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs

7. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

