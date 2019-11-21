Global $13.7B Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Growing Demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) is the Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inertial navigation system market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

The growing demand for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) is the key factor driving the growth of the market. UUVs are extensively used in oil and gas explorations, scientific research and defense weaponry that require high precision to function. In the defense sector, they are used for deactivating underwater mines, counterattacking, port security and hull inspection. In scientific research, underwater drones assist in oceanographic studies for the mapping of the ocean bed.

Furthermore, with the rising oil consumption across the globe, UUVs are increasingly being used for oil rig constructions, pipeline inspections, and maintenance activities, thereby fueling the demand for the product. Additionally, the thriving aerospace sector is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Advancements in space research and increasing satellite launches have enhanced the utilization of these navigation systems that are necessary to measure the velocity and altitude of an object accurately.

Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of light-powered and compact-sized navigation systems, which utilize ring laser gyro (RLG) and fiber optic gyro (FOG), are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Vectornav Technologies LLC, Lord Microstrain, Safran Electronics & Defense , Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global inertial navigation system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global inertial navigation system industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global inertial navigation system industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial navigation system industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global inertial navigation system industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inertial Navigation System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Grade

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Mechanical Gyro

6.2 Ring Laser Gyro

6.3 Fiber Optics Gyro

6.4 MEMS

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Marine Grade

7.2 Navigation Grade

7.3 Tactical Grade

7.4 Space Grade

7.5 Commercial Grade



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Accelerometers

8.2 Gyroscopes

8.3 Algorithms and Processors

8.4 Wireless Systems



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aircraft

9.2 Missiles

9.3 Space Launch Vehicles

9.4 Marine

9.5 Military Armored Vehicles

9.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.7 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

9.8 Unmanned Marine Vehicles



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.3.3 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

15.3.4 Vectornav Technologies LLC

15.3.5 Lord Microstrain

15.3.6 Safran Electronics & Defense

15.3.7 Thales Group

15.3.8 The Raytheon Company

15.3.9 General Electric Company

15.3.10 Rockwell Collins Inc.

15.3.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

15.3.12 Gladiator Technologies Inc



